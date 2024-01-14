Taiwan Seeks Overseas Talent to Boost Semiconductor Industry

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) is laying out a strategic blueprint to bolster the country’s semiconductor industry by recruiting professionals from overseas. As the global tech landscape turns increasingly competitive, Taiwan’s decision to tap into the talent pool of Southeast Asian nations such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, underscores the urgency to address the domestic industry’s talent shortfall.

Talent-Seeking Missions Spearheaded by IDA

The MOEA, in collaboration with the Industrial Development Administration (IDA), has arranged a series of talent-seeking missions scheduled throughout 2024. Last year, a similar initiative led to the recruitment of 316 individuals, indicating a positive trend that aligns with the academia-government-industry’s call for talent in IC design, assembly, and testing.

Individual Country Strategies and Targets

Each country in the mission’s roster comes with unique potential and strategic importance. The Philippines, for instance, is a significant source of overseas talent for Taiwanese tech firms such as ASE Technology Holding Co. and Powertech Technology Inc. The country’s robust tech talent pool has made it a prime location for these companies, who are participating in the mission.

Malaysia, on the other hand, is known for its sizable Chinese ethnic community and the number of Malaysian university students in Taiwan. These factors have made the country a compelling target for the recruitment drive.

Vietnam’s ambitious pursuit to develop IC design talent has caught the attention of the Taiwanese tech industry. Recognizing Vietnam’s potential, Taiwan has included the country in its recruitment mission, expecting to attract high-caliber candidates.

Exclusion of Singapore from the Mission

Interestingly, Singapore, a prominent player in the Southeast Asian tech landscape, has been excluded from the recruitment drive. The decision is attributed to Singaporean tech professionals’ preference for local opportunities that offer competitive salaries and benefits, making the recruitment process challenging for Taiwanese firms.

The MOEA’s initiative to recruit semiconductor professionals from overseas underlines Taiwan’s commitment to remaining a key player in the global tech industry. With the semiconductor industry being a critical element in a myriad of sectors, from consumer electronics to automotive, the success of these missions could significantly strengthen Taiwan’s standing in the global tech arena.