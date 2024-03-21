Taiwan Ranks 45th in Global PM2.5 Pollution Levels, Trails Behind East Asian Neighbors

Taiwan had the 45th highest average annual PM2.5 concentration among the world's 134 countries, territories, and regions in 2023, as revealed by the 2023 World Air Quality Report. With an average concentration of 20.2 micrograms per cubic meter, Taiwan outperformed China and Mongolia but fell behind South Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan in East Asia's air quality standings, highlighting the persistent challenge of air pollution in the region.

Advertisment

Understanding PM2.5 and Its Impact

PM2.5 refers to particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller, a major contributor to air pollution known to cause several health issues, including cardiovascular and neurological diseases. The report underscores the significance of these particles in influencing public health and the environment. Despite Taiwan's efforts to improve air quality, its position indicates a need for more aggressive measures to reduce PM2.5 levels, especially in comparison to its East Asian counterparts.

Factors Influencing Taiwan's Air Quality

Advertisment

Chang Shun-chin, head of the MOENV's Department of Atmospheric Environment, attributes the varying air quality across Taiwan to complex factors like geography and seasonal winds. For instance, northern Taiwan experiences pollution drift from the Jhuoshuei River region and heightened ozone pollution due to seasonal wind patterns. The government's ongoing Air Pollution Control Action Plan aims to tackle these issues, with stringent emission reduction requirements for major pollution sources such as power and steel plants.

Controversies and Improvements in Reporting

The MOENV has raised concerns about the accuracy of IQAir's data, suggesting that the reported increase in PM2.5 levels may not fully reflect the situation on the ground. Nevertheless, local environmental agencies, including Changhua County's Environmental Protection Bureau, acknowledge ongoing improvements in air quality, despite discrepancies in reported data. This highlights the importance of accurate and reliable air quality monitoring in formulating effective pollution control policies.

As Taiwan confronts the challenges of air pollution and strives to improve its global standing in air quality, the dialogue between government bodies, environmental agencies, and international organizations like IQAir becomes crucial. By fostering collaboration and adopting innovative solutions, Taiwan can hope to achieve better air quality outcomes, safeguarding the health of its population and the environment.