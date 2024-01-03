Taiwan Railway’s New Uniforms Spark Controversy Over Design Aesthetics

On Tuesday, January 2, the Taiwan Railway Corporation (TRC), a state-owned entity, showcased new uniforms for station masters in a significant departure from the traditional dark blue. The new attire, presented by stationmasters from Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Hualien, is gray with gold embroidery. However, the public’s reception to this modernization effort was less than warm, with criticisms comparing the double-breasted suit coats and hats to those worn by North Korea’s military.

Unveiling of New Uniforms

The unveiling event, which featured stationmasters from major cities modeling the new uniforms, attracted criticism for perceived aesthetic shortcomings. Critics felt the gray color was drab and the design lacked modern sensibilities. The double-breasted suit jacket with gold buttons and trim, along with the embroidered golden tassel on the cap, were specifically likened to North Korean military uniforms.

TRC’s Response to Criticisms

In response to the public outcry, the Taiwan Railway Corporation clarified that the designs were inspired by East Japan Railway (JR EAST), not North Korea. Furthermore, the new uniforms are intended only for special occasions, such as the Lunar New Year and other major celebrations. The company also reassured that the traditional navy blue uniforms would continue to be the standard attire.

Public Feedback and Future Modifications

The new uniforms are currently in a trial phase. The corporation has stated that public opinion will play a vital role in determining any future modifications. This indicates a willingness on the part of the TRC to respond to public feedback and adjust their approach as necessary.