Fashion

Taiwan Railway’s New Uniforms Spark Controversy Over Design Aesthetics

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
On Tuesday, January 2, the Taiwan Railway Corporation (TRC), a state-owned entity, showcased new uniforms for station masters in a significant departure from the traditional dark blue. The new attire, presented by stationmasters from Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Hualien, is gray with gold embroidery. However, the public’s reception to this modernization effort was less than warm, with criticisms comparing the double-breasted suit coats and hats to those worn by North Korea’s military.

Unveiling of New Uniforms

The unveiling event, which featured stationmasters from major cities modeling the new uniforms, attracted criticism for perceived aesthetic shortcomings. Critics felt the gray color was drab and the design lacked modern sensibilities. The double-breasted suit jacket with gold buttons and trim, along with the embroidered golden tassel on the cap, were specifically likened to North Korean military uniforms.

TRC’s Response to Criticisms

In response to the public outcry, the Taiwan Railway Corporation clarified that the designs were inspired by East Japan Railway (JR EAST), not North Korea. Furthermore, the new uniforms are intended only for special occasions, such as the Lunar New Year and other major celebrations. The company also reassured that the traditional navy blue uniforms would continue to be the standard attire.

Public Feedback and Future Modifications

The new uniforms are currently in a trial phase. The corporation has stated that public opinion will play a vital role in determining any future modifications. This indicates a willingness on the part of the TRC to respond to public feedback and adjust their approach as necessary.

0
Fashion Taiwan Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

