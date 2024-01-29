Taiwan Leads Asia in Gender Equality: A Deep Dive into the '2024 Gender Image' Report

Marking a significant milestone in its pursuit of gender equality, Taiwan has topped Asia in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Social Institutions Gender Index (SIGI), as per the '2024 Gender Image' report published by Taiwan's Department of Gender Equality (DGE). This acknowledgment of Taiwan's progress on the international stage has been attributed to a series of strategic government policies, including the elevation of the parental leave subsidy from 60% to 80% and an easing of eligibility criteria. These groundbreaking changes have seen a remarkable rise in male parental leave applications, which have surged to 25.2% in 2022 from 18.2% in 2020.

Government Leadership: A Beacon of Equality

While the global struggle for gender equality in political governance continues, Taiwan has maintained a steady pace. In the 2024 legislative elections, 41.6% of the elected candidates were women, a figure that mirrors the results from the 2020 elections. However, the representation of women in high-level government positions across various counties and cities tells a different story. Seven locations have exceeded the one-third female representation benchmark, while four locations have less than 20% female representation, underlining the persistent challenges in achieving full gender parity.

Research Sector: The Rise of Female Talent

Efforts to encourage female research talent have not gone unnoticed in Taiwan. Women now constitute 23.1% of researchers as of 2021, indicating steady growth in this domain. This upward trend validates the government's commitment to promoting gender equality not just in governance, but also in the realm of research and development.

Taiwan's Strides Towards Gender Equality

The DGE's '2024 Gender Image' report, combined with Taiwan's top-ranking in Asia on the OECD's SIGI, reflects the nation's substantial strides towards gender equality. Taiwan's Gender Equality Index score for 2022 stands at 72 points, a marked improvement from the 67.9 points scored in 2015. This progression underscores Taiwan's ongoing commitment to fostering gender equality and its position as a leader in promoting gender parity across Asia.