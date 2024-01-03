en English
Military

Taiwan Boosts Air Combat Capabilities with French Missile Deal

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
Taiwan Boosts Air Combat Capabilities with French Missile Deal

In a bid to bolster its air combat capabilities, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense has confirmed a deal with MBDA, a leading French missile manufacturer. The agreement, worth NT$3.96 billion (US$127.95 million), involves the procurement of missile components to aid Taiwan’s fleet of French-made MICA and Magic missiles. The contract is slated to run from January 2024 to the end of 2028.

Taiwan’s Mirage Jets: A Vital Component of Defense Strategy

While there have been discussions about possibly retiring the Mirage fleet, a thorough review has indicated their crucial role in Taiwan’s defense strategy. Taiwan’s Mirage 2000-5 jets, obtained from France in 1992 and fully delivered by 1997, are lauded for their exceptional high-altitude interception capabilities. However, they are also renowned for their hefty price tag compared to Taiwan’s Indigenous Defense Fighters and F-16s.

Prior Investment and Future Plans

In addition to the MBDA contract, the Air Force had previously entered into a NT$151.75 million agreement to verify the life extension of its two-seater Mirage jets over three years. At the end of 2023, Taiwan also invested NT$9.631 billion in parts from France to ensure the operational efficiency of these jets. Concurrently, a contract worth NT$694.29 million (US$22.55 million) was signed between Taiwan’s military representative office in the U.S. and the American Institute in Taiwan to commence depot-level repairs for U.S. missiles. This four-year plan aims at enhancing their performance and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

Global Acceptance of Mirage 2000

The Mirage 2000, propelled by a single SNECMA M53 turbofan engine, has achieved worldwide recognition and is embraced by many countries as a vital part of their air forces. It has seen service in the air forces of nine nations and has been engaged in combat in various conflicts. The French Air and Space Force ordered 86 Mirage 2000D aircraft, 55 of which are undergoing a mid-life upgrade known as Mirage 2000D RMV Rénovation Mi Vie until 2024, at a total cost of 532.5 million euros. The Mirage 2000 boasts a plethora of export variants tailored to meet the specific needs of diverse nations, demonstrating its versatility and adaptability on the global stage.

Military Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

