Taiwan Bolsters Naval Defense with New Sea Control Missile Command

In a strategic move, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense announced the establishment of the Republic of China Navy Sea Control Missile Command in Huwei Township, Yunlin County. Headed by a rear admiral, this command reflects the burgeoning importance and expansion of the navy's anti-ship missile forces in the face of potential threats from China.

Growth of Anti-Ship Missile Forces

The new command will spearhead the management of the existing forces and newly-formed mobile missile squadrons. Responding to local residents' concerns, the command's headquarters will feature administrative buildings and barracks but will exclude a missile depot to remove the risk of a potential strike target. Instead, the depot will be positioned elsewhere, aligning with the military's strategic pivot towards mobile air and coastal defense missile forces with vehicle-mounted launchers. This shift marks a departure from traditional stationary defenses, underscoring the changing dynamics of naval warfare.

Boost in US-Taiwan Defense Cooperation

Further strengthening Taiwan's naval defenses, the US has agreed to supply 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense System Launcher Transporter Units and 400 Harpoon missiles. These additions will bolster Taiwan's indigenous Hsiung Feng missile series, paving the way for the creation of additional mobile squadrons. The new command will supervise these squadrons, including the First Hai Feng Shore Based Anti-ship Missile Group and other mobile missile squadrons.

Advancements in Missile Capabilities

In response to threats from Chinese warships and aircraft, Taiwan is preparing to escalate production of Hsiung Feng II and III missile systems in the next two years. The extended-range versions of these missiles, with their increased ranges and enhanced capabilities, will significantly augment Taiwan's naval defensive reach to the north, east, and south. The Ministry of National Defense also plans to increase the mobility of the missile systems by deploying more mobile launch vehicles, underscoring the nation's commitment to a robust and agile naval defense.