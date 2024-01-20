Taiwan Advances Naval Defense with First Indigenous Submarine

In a bold stride to bolster its maritime security, Taiwan embarks on the development of its first homegrown submarine, the Hai Kun, fondly referred to as the 'Narwhal.' The submarine, currently in the phase of harbor acceptance tests, is anticipated to start sea trials within the next few weeks. Armed with 18 MK-48 Mod 6 Advanced Technology heavyweight torpedoes, Hai Kun also boasts the ability to launch a variety of other missile types, presumably from foreign manufacturers.

Building a Formidable Fleet

The government's blueprint involves constructing a total of eight submarines, a move that will augment the Taiwanese naval fleet with 10 attack submarines. This count includes the two extant Chien Lun-class submarines, which are due for upgrades. A military insider, however, proposes a fleet twice as large as the planned eight, advocating for a rotation in which one submarine is active, another is training, and the last one is under maintenance. This strategic rotation would guarantee a continuous defense presence.

Advancing in Batches

The manufacturing of the Hai Kun-class hulls will progress in batches. The procurement of missiles will coincide with the building of the remaining fleet. Taiwan's ability to domestically produce a substantial part of the submarine's requirements underscores its burgeoning defense capabilities. However, some critical technologies were procured from international partners.

A Strategic Necessity

The creation of the Hai Kun-class submarines is deemed crucial for Taiwan to effectively patrol strategic areas such as the Miyako Strait and southwest waters of Taiwan. The Democratic Progressive Party government is expected to secure defense funding even without a legislative majority. Ko Wen-je, the Chairman of Taiwan People’s Party, has expressed support for allocating 3 percent of the nation’s GDP for military expenditure. The launch of Hai Kun is a testament to Taiwan's ability to meet the bulk of submarine production requirements, solidifying its position as a nation with growing defense capabilities.