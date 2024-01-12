Taipei Students and Charity Foundation Join Hands to Serve the Elderly during Lunar New Year

On a typical Thursday in Taipei, the usual humdrum was replaced by an air of warmth and compassion as students from Yu Da High School joined hands with the Old Five Old Foundation for a charity event. This event, held on January 11, 2024, served as a preamble to a wider mission that the foundation and the students are gearing up for – a mission to bring joy and companionship to over 1,500 elderly individuals living alone in Taiwan during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Students Step Up For Charity

The Yu Da High School students, under the guidance of the Old Five Old Foundation, prepared meals that were then showcased at the event. This act was symbolic, highlighting the role of the younger generation in social charity. It was an event that not only showcased their culinary skills but also their commitment to serving the community.

A Festive Gesture

The charity event was a precursor to a larger initiative, slated for the week-long Lunar New Year celebrations. On February 8th, the first day of the festivities, the students along with the foundation plan to visit the homes of approximately 1,500 elderly individuals who live alone. The goal is simple: to deliver these festive meals and spread joy during a time traditionally spent with family and loved ones.

Building Bridges in Society

The initiative by the Old Five Old Foundation and the students of Yu Da High School is a significant step towards building a society where no one is left alone during festive times. It’s a move that not only provides physical nourishment but also a sense of companionship and belonging. This act of delivering festive meals is more than a gesture; it’s a message of unity and care, making the elderly feel loved and remembered during the Lunar New Year.