en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Taiwan

Tainan City Unveils Dragon Effigy for 400th Anniversary Lantern Festival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Tainan City Unveils Dragon Effigy for 400th Anniversary Lantern Festival

In a confluence of cultural revelry and historical milestone, Tainan City, Taiwan, has unveiled the main attraction for its upcoming Lantern Festival, marking the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations. The festival, scheduled for February 24, holds added significance this year as it coincides with the 400th anniversary of Tainan in 2024.

The Dragon Comes to Taiwan

The centerpiece of the festival, a majestic dragon effigy, was presented to the media at Taipei City’s Grand Hotel on December 3. Christened The Dragon Comes to Taiwan, the name intentionally resonates with a phrase in Taiwanese Hokkien that invites everyone to visit Taiwan. This symbolically potent icon is not just an embodiment of the Lunar New Year festivities, but also a beacon calling out to the world to partake in Taiwan’s rich cultural tapestry.

Anping Lantern Area – The Festival’s Heartbeat

The Anping Lantern Area, the pulsating heart of the festival, will be open from February 3 to March 10, with a brief closure on Lunar New Year’s Eve, February 9. This extended period of illumination provides ample opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing display of light and tradition.

From Xiao Longbao Lanterns to Orchids

In a delightful nod to Taiwan’s culinary heritage, children’s hand-held lanterns, named xiao longbao, will be distributed during the festival. These lanterns share their name with Taiwan’s iconic soup dumplings, adding a playful gustatory twist to the visual spectacle. Alongside the nocturnal brilliance of the lanterns, visitors are also encouraged to experience Tainan’s international orchid show. Scheduled to be held concurrently in February and March, this event allows tourists to enjoy the ethereal beauty of orchids by day and the enchanting glow of lanterns by night.

0
Taiwan Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident

By Rafia Tasleem

MAEDEN: Pioneering the Future of Smart Apparel with Dynamic Conductors

By Rafia Tasleem

Taiwan's Economy and Cross-Strait Trade Shape Upcoming Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Taiwan Detects Chinese Military Balloon Amid Heightened Tensions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan Boosts Air Combat Capabilities with French Missile Deal ...
@Military · 3 hours
Taiwan Boosts Air Combat Capabilities with French Missile Deal ...
heart comment 0
Culinary Tourism in Natori: A Taste of Local Cuisine and Culture

By BNN Correspondents

Culinary Tourism in Natori: A Taste of Local Cuisine and Culture
International Students Keen to Stay in Taiwan for Employment, Survey Reveals

By Rafia Tasleem

International Students Keen to Stay in Taiwan for Employment, Survey Reveals
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make ‘Correct Choice’ in Upcoming Elections

By Nitish Verma

Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make ‘Correct Choice’ in Upcoming Elections

By Nitish Verma

Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Ministers Advocate for Palestinian Eviction from Gaza: Controversy Ensues
14 seconds
Israeli Ministers Advocate for Palestinian Eviction from Gaza: Controversy Ensues
Arizona Senate President Contemplates Legal Action Over New Election Manual
1 min
Arizona Senate President Contemplates Legal Action Over New Election Manual
Bernard Fagan: Portland's Soccer Community Loses a Stalwart
1 min
Bernard Fagan: Portland's Soccer Community Loses a Stalwart
Chronicles of Technological Missteps: New Zealand's Lessons from Failure
2 mins
Chronicles of Technological Missteps: New Zealand's Lessons from Failure
BusinessWest's Annual 40 Under Forty Nominations Open: A Line-up of Celebrations and Sports Enthusiasm Ahead
2 mins
BusinessWest's Annual 40 Under Forty Nominations Open: A Line-up of Celebrations and Sports Enthusiasm Ahead
Cigna and WakeMed Enter Two-Year Contract: A New Chapter for Healthcare in Raleigh
2 mins
Cigna and WakeMed Enter Two-Year Contract: A New Chapter for Healthcare in Raleigh
Study Reveals Disturbing Correlation Between Hydroxychloroquine Use and Increased Mortality in COVID-19
3 mins
Study Reveals Disturbing Correlation Between Hydroxychloroquine Use and Increased Mortality in COVID-19
Government's Commitment to Welfare Expansion Reaffirmed by MLA Veerlapalli Shankar
4 mins
Government's Commitment to Welfare Expansion Reaffirmed by MLA Veerlapalli Shankar
Fact-Check Debunks Misidentification in Viral Video
4 mins
Fact-Check Debunks Misidentification in Viral Video
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
39 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
43 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app