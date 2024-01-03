Tainan City Unveils Dragon Effigy for 400th Anniversary Lantern Festival

In a confluence of cultural revelry and historical milestone, Tainan City, Taiwan, has unveiled the main attraction for its upcoming Lantern Festival, marking the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations. The festival, scheduled for February 24, holds added significance this year as it coincides with the 400th anniversary of Tainan in 2024.

The Dragon Comes to Taiwan

The centerpiece of the festival, a majestic dragon effigy, was presented to the media at Taipei City’s Grand Hotel on December 3. Christened The Dragon Comes to Taiwan, the name intentionally resonates with a phrase in Taiwanese Hokkien that invites everyone to visit Taiwan. This symbolically potent icon is not just an embodiment of the Lunar New Year festivities, but also a beacon calling out to the world to partake in Taiwan’s rich cultural tapestry.

Anping Lantern Area – The Festival’s Heartbeat

The Anping Lantern Area, the pulsating heart of the festival, will be open from February 3 to March 10, with a brief closure on Lunar New Year’s Eve, February 9. This extended period of illumination provides ample opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing display of light and tradition.

From Xiao Longbao Lanterns to Orchids

In a delightful nod to Taiwan’s culinary heritage, children’s hand-held lanterns, named xiao longbao, will be distributed during the festival. These lanterns share their name with Taiwan’s iconic soup dumplings, adding a playful gustatory twist to the visual spectacle. Alongside the nocturnal brilliance of the lanterns, visitors are also encouraged to experience Tainan’s international orchid show. Scheduled to be held concurrently in February and March, this event allows tourists to enjoy the ethereal beauty of orchids by day and the enchanting glow of lanterns by night.