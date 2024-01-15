Tainan Celebrates 400 Years: A Journey Through History, Culture, and Transformation

The ancient city of Tainan, Taiwan, embarks on a year-long celebration of its 400th anniversary, marking four centuries of resilience and transformation. In the spotlight of history, Tainan, once the political, economic, and cultural capital of Taiwan, now stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of the ‘Phoenix City’.

A Glimpse into Tainan’s Historical Tapestry

Boasting a population of under 2 million, Tainan’s rich history began with the arrival of Dutch traders in 1624. Expelled from the Pescadores Islands, the Dutch established Fort Zeelandia in the Zengwun River delta, which eventually evolved into present-day Tainan.

Symbolizing the city’s rich history is the figure of Zheng Chenggong, also known as Koxinga, a Ming dynasty general who ousted the Dutch in 1661. His legacy is celebrated in the historic sites like Chihkan Tower and the Confucius Temple.

Celebrating 400 Years of Resilience and Evolution

The city’s 400th-year anniversary celebrations are a vibrant mix of cultural and historical festivities. The New Year’s Eve saw a launch of 400 fireworks. The city will also host the Taiwan Lantern Festival for the first time in over a decade, and a special Tainan 400 Hakka Fair has been organized.

Adding flavor to the celebrations is a collaboration with a local brewer for a commemorative craft beer and a song by a local rapper. Tainan’s museums and cultural centers will also run special programs all through 2024.

Tainan: A Blend of Traditions and Modernity

Known for its unique blend of indigenous and Dutch colonial influences, Tainan is famous for its food, particularly its night markets and local delicacies like warm-bodied beef. At the same time, it has embraced modernity since the establishment of the Southern Taiwan Science Park in 1995, leading to the rise of high-rise buildings and commercial towers. Yet, the city has not lost sight of its heritage, preserving and repurposing its historical buildings.

Despite challenges in public transportation, Tainan thrives with the availability of electric bike rentals and its proximity to the high-speed rail system.