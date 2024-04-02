South Penghu Marine National Park Invites Applications for Eco-Friendly Water Activities Until Sept. 30

With the objective of balancing tourism and ecological protection, South Penghu Marine National Park has announced an invitation for applications to participate in water activities and island visits. This initiative is part of an effort to regulate human impact on the delicate marine ecosystem while promoting sustainable tourism. As of April 2, 2024, enthusiasts can apply through the Marine National Park Headquarters website, with the application period open until September 30.

Advertisment

Striking a Balance: Tourism and Ecology

In an innovative move to preserve its pristine marine environment, South Penghu Marine National Park has introduced a system of regulated access to its water activities and island visits. Understanding the importance of maintaining the ecological balance, the park has set restrictions on the time and space allocated for such activities. This approach not only ensures the protection of the marine ecosystem but also offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience the natural beauty of South Penghu without contributing to environmental degradation. The park's efforts extend beyond just regulation, including the implementation of various training courses for local guides to enhance their explanation skills and ecological conservation efforts, and conducting coastal cleanups to maintain the cleanliness of marine environments.

Protection Measures in Place

The installation of mooring buoys in popular recreational activity hotspots is a testament to the park's commitment to protecting the coral reef ecosystem from the potential damage caused by boats anchoring. These buoys allow boats to moor without harming the coral reefs, thereby preserving the underwater biodiversity that makes South Penghu a unique destination for <a href="https://www.nps.gov.tw/%E5%85%AC%E5%9C%92%E5%B0%88%E6%AC%84/%E4%B8%BB%E9%A1%