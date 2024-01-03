Msscorps Co Boosts Capacity Amid Growing Demand for Advanced Semiconductor Technologies

Materials analysis specialist, Msscorps Co, has unveiled plans to increase its capacity by 30 percent in 2024, riding the wave of growing demand for its advanced technology services in Taiwan and Japan. This decision came in response to the robust demand for advanced semiconductor technologies, which provided a cushion for Msscorps amid the semiconductor industry downturn last year.

Opening of New Plant and Boost in Capacity

The company has kicked off the year by inaugurating a new plant in the Tai Yuen Hi-Tech Industrial Park, Hsinchu County. This new facility is expected to add a significant 20 to 30 percent to its existing capacity in Taiwan, with a focus on advanced technology equipment such as 2-nanometer devices. This move is a clear reflection of Msscorps’ recognition of the growing need for materials analysis as new materials and gate-all-around transistor architectures are being adopted for next-generation semiconductor technologies.

Pending Equipment Delivery and Expansion Plans

Msscorps, two years prior, had invested in equipment worth NT$1.5 billion. About half of this state-of-the-art machinery is expected to be received this year, following a delay due to labor shortages and insufficient plant space. Once installed, these machines will help Msscorps turn Taiwan into its largest operational hub, contributing a hefty 75 percent of its total capacity.

International Expansion and Revenue Growth

But Msscorps’ expansion plans are not limited to Taiwan. The company is also setting its sights on the international market. It has announced plans to open a new factory near Tokyo in the third quarter, and to increase capacity in China by about 50 percent annually. This move is in response to the aggressive technological advancements by Chinese semiconductor firms amid US chip restrictions. Msscorps is optimistic that these capacity expansions will drive revenues upward, and is anticipating a recovery in semiconductor demand in the second half of the year.

Indeed, Msscorps’ growth trajectory is already on an upward trend. In the first 11 months of last year, the company’s revenue grew by 10.88 percent year-on-year to NT$1.72 billion. Of this, a substantial 85 percent came from materials analysis services, and 15 percent from failure analysis services.