Mingde Reservoir Crisis: Water Levels Plunge, Miaoli Braces for Drought

Taipei, March 26 - The Mingde Reservoir in Miaoli County has seen a significant drop in water levels, falling below 40 percent of its capacity. This alarming decline comes amid forecasts of lower than average precipitation for the next three months, raising concerns over a tightening water supply for agricultural irrigation and daily use.

Urgent Measures and Forecasts

With the reservoir's water reserves dwindling to 37.1 percent, officials estimate only a 30-day supply remains without new rainfall. The situation has prompted the Irrigation Agency's Miaoli Management Office to consider urgent conservation measures, including the implementation of a "4-on-4-off" rotation irrigation system starting April 4. This system aims to ration water for the 1,200 hectares of farmland reliant on the Mingde Reservoir, with adjustments planned based on actual rainfall and specific area needs. Wong Chih-cheng, an official with the agency, highlighted the gravity of the situation, pointing out that the reservoir's current state is somewhat better than last year when levels fell below 20 percent of capacity in late April.

Wider Impact and Response

The crisis at Mingde Reservoir is reflective of a broader drought concern across northern Taiwan. The Water Resources Agency (WRA) recently escalated its drought monitoring signal for regions including Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, and Taichung, urging the public to conserve water. Additionally, other major reservoirs like Shihmen and Liyutan are experiencing similar declines in water levels. In response, the Miaoli County government has announced the establishment of five water recycling centers to provide free recycled water to the public, aiming to alleviate some of the supply pressure.

Looking Ahead

As Taiwan faces another challenging drought season, the focus shifts to long-term solutions and the importance of water conservation efforts. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the impacts of climate variability on water resources. While immediate measures like the rotation irrigation system and water recycling centers offer temporary relief, the ongoing concern highlights the need for sustainable water management practices to secure the future of Taiwan's water supply.