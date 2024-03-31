Keelung Introduces New Visiting Caps, Time Limits at Chaojing Coastal Conservation from April 1

Starting April 1, Keelung city government announced new regulations that will enforce capacity limits and visiting time restrictions on the coastal conservation area near Chaojing Park to balance environmental preservation with recreational needs. The measures include the introduction of a "sustainable use region" alongside the existing core conservation area, expanding the protected zone to approximately 186,000 square meters. Detailed guidelines stipulate visitor caps and required certifications for accessing these sensitive ecological zones.

Striking a Balance Between Conservation and Recreation

The new regulations delineate the conservation area into two main zones: the core region and the sustainable use region. The core region, critical for its rich biodiversity, will now restrict visitor numbers to 200 per day in the intertidal area and increase to 400 on weekends in the oceanic region. These efforts aim to mitigate the environmental impact of tourism and recreational activities, ensuring the area's ecological integrity remains intact. To engage with this pristine environment, visitors and divers must procure permits, and all guides must hold government certification.

Regulated Activities and Enforcement Measures

In the sustainable use region, exclusive rights to harvest economic seaweed will be granted solely to Keelung City residents and members of the Keelung District Fisheries Association, under strict conditions to prevent over-exploitation. These initiatives underscore the city's commitment to sustainable resource management. However, any breach of the new rules could result in hefty fines, ranging from NT$30,000 to NT$150,000, showcasing the city government's stern stance on protecting marine life and habitats according to the Fisheries Act.

Community Involvement and Ongoing Conservation Efforts

Since its designation as a natural conservation area in 2016, local agencies, residents, and volunteers have played a pivotal role in the area's preservation through patrols, ecological studies, habitat restoration, and beach cleanups. Their collective efforts have proven crucial in maintaining the area's environmental health. The tightening of regulations is a response to the growing popularity of seaside activities and the subsequent pressures on the coastal ecosystem. By limiting human activity in the most sensitive areas, Keelung aims to safeguard its natural heritage for future generations.

This strategic approach to conservation highlights the delicate balance between human enjoyment and environmental stewardship. As these new measures come into effect, they prompt a broader reflection on our collective responsibility towards preserving natural spaces. The success of Keelung's conservation efforts could serve as a model for other regions, underscoring the importance of sustainable interaction with our planet's precious ecosystems.