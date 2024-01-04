en English
Asia

Iris Hsieh’s Controversial Ikea Stunt: Bold Move or Inappropriate Act?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Iris Hsieh’s Controversial Ikea Stunt: Bold Move or Inappropriate Act?

In a provocative act that has since sparked widespread debate, Taiwanese influencer and OnlyFans model, Iris Hsieh, used her red thong to tie her hair into a loose ponytail while within an Ikea store in Taipei City, Taiwan. The event was captured in a 24-second video clip, shared with her 913,900 followers, and has garnered over 144,000 views. In the video, Hsieh is seen wearing a transparent white top, a short tutu, and tall white boots. The act was undertaken in the absence of bystanders, further underlining the premeditated nature of the stunt.

The Controversy

Hsieh, known for her audacious public stunts, has drawn a mixed bag of reactions from her significant following on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. While some followers have praised her beauty and daring nature, others have criticized the act as ‘indecency’ and ‘inappropriate’. This comes as no surprise as Hsieh is no stranger to controversy. In 2022, she made headlines by posing in a sheer bra top near the Louvre Museum in Paris, an act that was halted following police intervention.

The Response

The Post has reached out to both Hsieh and representatives from Ikea for comments on the incident. The implications of this act on Hsieh’s career as an influencer and model, and how this incident might impact Ikea’s public image, are yet to be determined. However, this event has undeniably cast a spotlight on the increasingly daring nature of influencer stunts in the public sphere.

Asia Fashion Taiwan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

