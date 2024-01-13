en English
Asia

Historic Victory for Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Historic Victory for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party

Supporters of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gathered in Taipei to celebrate an unprecedented historical victory. The party’s current Vice President, William Lai, emerged as the winner of Taiwan’s presidential elections, marking the start of the DPP’s third consecutive term in office. This is the first time a political party has achieved this feat since 1996.

Historical Election Win

Lai Ching-te, better known as William Lai, secured 40.2 percent of the votes, comfortably leading his main opponents. His victory has signaled a clear endorsement of the DPP’s stance towards China. Despite Beijing’s warnings and intimidation, Lai has expressed a desire for ‘healthy and orderly’ exchanges with China, while also promising to safeguard Taiwan from any threats.

Tensions with China

The election was framed as a choice between peace and war by China and Lai’s victory comes at a crucial moment amid rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing. It is noteworthy that Lai has pledged to maintain the status quo and act in accordance with democratic and free constitutional order, indicating a determination to protect Taiwan from Beijing’s threats.

Global Implications

The DPP’s victory is expected to have significant implications on global politics, particularly concerning US-China ties. As the DPP continues to view Taiwan as a de facto sovereign nation that should bolster defenses against China’s threats, relations between Beijing and Taipei are unlikely to improve. However, world powers, including the US, have congratulated Lai on his victory, promising continued support for Taiwan regardless of the election result.

Asia Taiwan
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

