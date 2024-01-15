Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Set to Enter North American Market

In a move signaling a significant stride towards international expansion, Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. and Yulon Group, is set to penetrate the North American market. The company’s CEO, Andy Lee, announced that they are in talks with car rental companies, automakers, and tech startups in North America for the sale of its Model C SUVs. The launch is slated for mid-2025, marking a pivotal chapter in the company’s growth narrative.

Foxtron’s Expanding Footprint

Currently, Foxtron is making waves in the Taiwanese market with its n7 SUVs, which are based on the Model C. Deliveries began recently through Luxgen Motor Co. The company has garnered orders for 8,000 vehicles from individual consumers and 1,100 from car rental firms and government agencies. The deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of June.

In addition to the North American market, Foxtron has set its sights on the Southeast Asian market for its Model T electric bus prototypes. The company began mass-producing the Model T buses in June 2022, and they are already in use in several Taiwanese cities and counties. While a specific timeline for the Southeast Asian launch has not been provided, it’s clear that Foxtron’s ambition reaches far beyond its home market.

Building Capability and Capacity

As part of its expansion strategy, Foxtron is constructing a new plant in Kaohsiung, with an annual production capacity of 500 units. Operations are expected to commence in 2025. This move is in line with Foxtron’s commitment to integrating hardware and software capabilities and achieving scalability in its operations.

Looking Towards Europe and Beyond

For the European market, Foxtron sees potential for its Model B crossover prototype. The company considers international expansion critical, given the limited demand in the Taiwanese market. Despite incurring losses in 2023, Foxtron remains optimistic about its progress in the global EV industry. The company has set a sales goal of over $10 billion in 2024 and is targeting profitability in 2025.

Having held its IPO in November 2023, Foxtron is the first pure electric vehicle stock listed in Taiwan. It claims to be the only Taiwanese startup capable of designing, developing, manufacturing cars, and conducting system verification. Foxtron’s CDMS business model enables partners to build and sell cars in their home countries. The company also plans to increase the use of Taiwan-made components in its vehicles, which currently stands over 50%, to enhance its competitive edge.