Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

In a significant geopolitical move, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Taiwan announced the country’s decision to withdraw its embassy from Nauru, a small Pacific Islands nation. This development follows Nauru’s decision to cut ties with Taiwan and establish diplomatic relations with China instead. The announcement from Nauru, which came on Monday, marks a crucial shift in its foreign policy, aligning it with China’s position.

Nauru’s Shift and Taiwan’s Response

The Pacific island nation of Nauru has announced its intention to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan and formally recognize mainland China. This move comes on the heels of the election of China critic Lai Ching-te as Taiwan’s new president. Responding to this, Taiwan has accused China of luring Nauru with monetary incentives and has announced the closure of its embassy on the Pacific island.

Reducing Taiwan’s Diplomatic Allies

This decision by Nauru deals a blow to Taiwan’s efforts to retain its dwindling number of diplomatic allies, leaving it with only 12, including the Vatican and other Pacific nations. China has long been pressuring countries to avoid official diplomatic relations with Taiwan. It has also increased its military presence in the waters surrounding the island in an apparent attempt at intimidation.

A Reflection of Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions

This development underscores the ongoing geopolitical tension between Taiwan and China. China has welcomed Nauru’s decision and is open to establishing bilateral relations with Nauru based on the one-China principle. The event signifies a major victory for Beijing, as Nauru was one of the few nations that officially recognized Taiwan diplomatically.

Meanwhile, the world continues to witness various economic and political shifts. Predictions suggest a significant election defeat for the British Conservative Party, similar to 1997. The London stock market has started the week positively, influenced by speculations about the Federal Reserve reducing interest rates. Canadians express concerns about the stability of US democracy if former President Trump returns to the White House. Opinions diverge on the longevity of Netanyahu’s leadership in Israel as the war reaches its 100th day. Elsewhere in the tech world, Microsoft surpasses Apple as the global market cap leader, and China’s military and government acquire Nvidia chips, despite a US ban. The Chinese central bank surprises markets by maintaining its medium-term rate but introduces additional liquidity. A study suggests significant increases in bank valuations in the coming five years. French tech group Atos warns about its cash flow target for the year’s second half amid a management restructuring. Apple offers a rare discount on the iPhone 15 in China amid intensifying competition.