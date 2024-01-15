en English
China

Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
In a significant geopolitical move, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Taiwan announced the country’s decision to withdraw its embassy from Nauru, a small Pacific Islands nation. This development follows Nauru’s decision to cut ties with Taiwan and establish diplomatic relations with China instead. The announcement from Nauru, which came on Monday, marks a crucial shift in its foreign policy, aligning it with China’s position.

Nauru’s Shift and Taiwan’s Response

The Pacific island nation of Nauru has announced its intention to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan and formally recognize mainland China. This move comes on the heels of the election of China critic Lai Ching-te as Taiwan’s new president. Responding to this, Taiwan has accused China of luring Nauru with monetary incentives and has announced the closure of its embassy on the Pacific island.

Reducing Taiwan’s Diplomatic Allies

This decision by Nauru deals a blow to Taiwan’s efforts to retain its dwindling number of diplomatic allies, leaving it with only 12, including the Vatican and other Pacific nations. China has long been pressuring countries to avoid official diplomatic relations with Taiwan. It has also increased its military presence in the waters surrounding the island in an apparent attempt at intimidation.

A Reflection of Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions

This development underscores the ongoing geopolitical tension between Taiwan and China. China has welcomed Nauru’s decision and is open to establishing bilateral relations with Nauru based on the one-China principle. The event signifies a major victory for Beijing, as Nauru was one of the few nations that officially recognized Taiwan diplomatically.

This development underscores the ongoing geopolitical tension between Taiwan and China. China has welcomed Nauru's decision and is open to establishing bilateral relations with Nauru based on the one-China principle. The event signifies a major victory for Beijing, as Nauru was one of the few nations that officially recognized Taiwan diplomatically.

China Taiwan World
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

