Türkiye's First Lady Advocates for Gaza's Children, Promotes Foster Care Expansion

Emine Erdoğan, Türkiye's first lady, underscored the urgent need for children, particularly those in Gaza, to be nurtured in an environment filled with security, peace, and love. Her remarks came during an iftar dinner in Ankara, highlighting Türkiye's commitment to extending its benevolent reach far beyond its borders, especially in supporting Gaza's children amidst ongoing conflict. The event also shed light on the Heart Ambassadors Project, aimed at bolstering the foster care system in Türkiye, with over 8,300 foster families currently involved in the initiative.

Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza

The first lady's speech underscored the critical situation in Gaza, where relentless Israeli attacks have led to significant casualties, including thousands of children. With the conflict resulting in critical food shortages and pushing many into severe malnutrition, Türkiye's efforts to provide humanitarian aid and foster care for orphaned children have become increasingly crucial. Erdoğan's advocacy for Gaza's children emphasizes the need for a global commitment to peace and the protection of the innocent.

Expanding Foster Care in Türkiye

The Heart Ambassadors Project, initiated in 2012, represents Türkiye's endeavors to ensure that children under state protection can grow up in loving and secure environments. The first lady highlighted the project's success, with nearly 10,000 children currently living with foster families. She also announced the designation of June 30 as Foster Family Day, aiming to raise awareness and support for the foster care system. This initiative reflects Türkiye's comprehensive approach to child welfare, including education and guidance for foster families and the Mentor Foster Parenthood Application to facilitate knowledge transfer.

Support and Guardianship Beyond Childhood

Erdoğan reassured that the state's protection and guardianship extend beyond childhood, mentioning employment opportunities in public institutions and the private sector for those aged out of the foster care system. The Aftercare Monitoring and Guidance Units, available in all 81 provinces, ensure that institutional support is accessible whenever needed. Highlighting the nation's volunteerism spirit, the first lady emphasized the collective effort to heal the wounds of disasters, such as the devastating earthquakes in February last year, which saw a remarkable increase in foster family applications.