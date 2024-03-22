Türkiye Urges U.N. to Address YPG/PKK Threat to Syria's Unity, Calls for Paradigm Shift

In a significant address to the U.N. Security Council, Türkiye's permanent representative highlighted the YPG/PKK as the foremost threat to Syria's political cohesion and regional stability. Stressing the unsustainability of the current stalemate, the envoy called for a comprehensive reevaluation by all stakeholders to foster lasting peace.

Urgent Call for Realistic Stocktaking

Türkiye's envoy, Sedat Önal, emphasized the dire need for a "realistic stocktaking" by relevant actors to address the Syrian crisis effectively. He outlined three critical areas needing immediate attention: revisiting the Syrian-led political process, correcting the strategic error of leveraging one terrorist group against another, and decoupling refugee returns from political progress. Önal's message underscored the importance of achieving a national consensus that aligns with the Syrian people's aspirations for peace and stability.

Controversial Alliance and Regional Implications

The relationship between the U.S. and the YPG/PKK has been a contentious issue, with recent events further complicating the situation. U.S. soldiers were seen participating in a commemoration for fallen PKK/YPG members, signaling ongoing cooperation. This alliance, according to Önal, has not only failed to deliver the desired outcomes but has also jeopardized the territorial integrity of Syria and the broader region's peace. The PKK/YPG's efforts to establish a separatist entity challenge the sovereignty of Syria and the well-being of its people.

Path Forward for Syria and Regional Stability

The call to action by Türkiye's U.N. envoy highlights the complex dynamics at play in the Syrian conflict and the broader Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape. By advocating for a shift in approach and a unified effort among international actors, there's hope for advancing towards a peaceful resolution. The focus remains on supporting Syria's journey to reclaim its unity and integrity, ensuring the voluntary and dignified return of refugees, and ultimately, securing a stable and peaceful region.