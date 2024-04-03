Türkiye Delivers 42,000 Tonnes of Aid to Gaza Amidst Israeli Offensive

Since last October, Türkiye has been a beacon of hope for Gaza, providing a staggering 42,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, amidst the ongoing Israeli offensive that has claimed the lives of over 33,000 Palestinians. The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced this monumental effort on Wednesday, highlighting Türkiye's role as the second-largest contributor of aid to Gaza, representing nearly a quarter of the total aid received by the enclave.

Unwavering Support in Times of Crisis

Ankara's commitment to the Palestinian cause has been unwavering, with the nation providing not only essential supplies but also medical care for over 400 Palestinian patients and wounded individuals. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has pledged to "continue to stand by Gaza and the Palestinian people," a sentiment deeply rooted in Türkiye's foreign policy. This support comes at a critical time as Israel's military offensive on Gaza intensifies, leading to mass casualties and a dire humanitarian situation.

The Dire Situation in Gaza

The conflict has taken a heavy toll on Gaza, with more than 32,900 Palestinians killed and over 75,000 injured since October 7, 2023. The Israeli blockade has exacerbated the situation, leaving residents, especially in northern Gaza, on the brink of starvation. The blockade has also severely restricted the entry of international aid into Gaza, making Türkiye's contributions all the more vital. The International Court of Justice has accused Israel of genocide, calling on Tel Aviv to do more to prevent famine in the region.

Global Response and Türkiye's Role

The international community has reacted with outrage to the Israeli strike on an aid convoy in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen. This incident has underscored the perilous conditions faced by aid workers in the region. Amidst these challenges, Türkiye's efforts to deliver weekly shipments of drinking water and medical supplies through Egypt to Gaza highlight the country's pivotal role in alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. As Türkiye continues to stand with Gaza, the world watches and hopes for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.