UAE Initiative Empowers Syrian Women through Skill Development

In a significant move to uplift Syrian women, the United Arab Emirates Aid Coordination Office in Syria, under the initiative of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, launched a project aimed at empowering women by setting up and equipping training centers in various professions. The project, which includes professions such as tailoring, hairdressing, cooking, and handicrafts, is designed to enable Syrian women to secure stable sources of income and to actively participate in the labor market.

First Phase of the Project: Sewing Training Centers

The first phase of the project, in collaboration with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the Syrian Development Trust, and numerous charitable societies, has seen the successful establishment of sewing training centers in Damascus and its surrounding areas. The centers, funded by the 'Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation,' are fully stocked with necessary supplies like sewing machines, tables, tools, and fabrics. The initiative is overseen by specialized training staff, with plans to reward exceptional female graduates with sewing machines and additional supplies.

Beyond Empowerment: Aiding the Poorest Segments of Society

The project is seen as a part of a broader series of efforts to aid the poorest segments of society and to assist Syrian families in achieving financial stability. Khaled Khalifa Al-Salis, Director of the UAE Aid Coordination Office, emphasized the continuation of humanitarian and developmental projects to support the Syrian people. The initiative stands as a testament to the UAE's commitment to enhancing the livelihoods of individuals in need, particularly women who serve as the backbone of their families.