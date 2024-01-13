The Mysterious Death of Syrian Activist Abdullah Aani al-Madi: A Tale of Forced Disappearance

Marking an ominous end to a tale of forced disappearance, Syrian civil engineer and political activist, Abdullah Aani al-Madi, has been reported dead under mysterious circumstances. Known for his peaceful political and civil activism since the onset of the Syrian uprising in March 2011, al-Madi was detained by the Syrian regime’s Air Force Intelligence Directorate in May 2012.

Al-Madi: A Voice Silenced

Prior to his disappearance, al-Madi was a prominent figure from Deir Ez-Zour, standing against the oppressive regime. His arrest in 2012 was not his first encounter with the regime’s iron fist. He had previously been detained for eight years during the reign of former Syrian regime president Hafez al-Assad, on charges of belonging to the Revolutionary Workers’ Party. His second arrest occurred during the reign of the current regime president, Bashar al-Assad.

A Death Shrouded in Secrecy

Despite being healthy at the time of his arrest, al-Madi’s death is suspected to have resulted from prolonged torture and medical neglect in detention. It is believed that he was confined within the walls of the notorious Sednaya Military Prison, although Syrian authorities have neither confirmed the death nor returned his body to his family. The grim news of his demise was revealed to his family by a former prisoner and witness on January 10, 2024.

The Search for Truth

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has taken up the mantle to investigate this case. They condemn all arrest and torture practices employed by Syrian regime forces and are advocating for an immediate independent investigation. International law unequivocally prohibits torture, and those responsible or complicit in acts of torture are criminally liable under international criminal law. The Syrian regime’s consistent denial about al-Madi’s whereabouts and refusal to allow visits further underscores the violations of human rights.