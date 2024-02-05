Syria's Struggle Continues: A Year After the Devastating Earthquake

A year on from the shattering 7.8 magnitude earthquake that decimated Syria, the country continues to wrestle with the catastrophic aftermath. Amidst a labyrinth of political complexities and an escalating humanitarian crisis, the Syrian landscape remains scarred, its people reeling in the wake of the disaster.

An Unforgettable Tragedy

Survivor, Maryam abo Atban, residing in a makeshift tent near the ruins of her home in Jindires, paints a haunting image of the day that claimed the lives of half her family. The United Nations places the death toll at a devastating 6,000, but organizations like the Syrian Network for Human Rights fear the number to be significantly higher, estimating casualties to be over 10,000.

A Nation Divided

Unlike Turkey, where the official death count stands at over 50,000, Syria's fragmented political landscape muddies the waters of accurate accounting. The country remains divided between territories held by President Bashar Assad's government and opposition factions, complicating the process of disaster assessment and recovery.

Politicizing Disaster

President Assad maneuvered the tragedy to bolster his political standing, insisting that all international aid be routed through Damascus. However, despite his efforts, the country's situation continues to slide. International focus has dwindled, funding has dried up, and Syria remains mired in a humanitarian crisis. Structural damages remain unattended, humanitarian aid is insufficient, and the long-term repercussions of the earthquake are exacerbated by ongoing conflicts, economic decline, and food shortages.

Waning Aid and Rising Hunger

The World Food Program reports that over half the Syrian population faces hunger. However, due to funding constraints, it was forced to terminate its food assistance program. Amid the deteriorating circumstances, Assad's position appears unshaken, with international political focus and aid waning.

A Thaw in Relations

The earthquake led to a softening of relations between Assad and some Arab nations. In May 2023, Syria was readmitted to the Arab League, following a suspension in 2011 due to the government's crackdown on its population. Yet, the civil war in Syria rages on, with casualty estimates ranging from half a million to 650,000. Accusations of severe human rights violations against Assad's regime persist, but accountability remains elusive.

In the shadow of the earthquake's grim anniversary, Syria stands at a crossroads, its future uncertain and its people, like Maryam, bearing the brunt of a political game played on the international stage.