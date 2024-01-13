Syrian Unrest: Factional Violence Escalates Amidst Rampant Human Rights Violations

Recent unrest has been reported in the Afrin countryside, northwest Aleppo, Syria, where internal armed conflicts within the Turkish-backed ‘Al-Sultan Murad’ Faction have escalated. The skirmishes, rooted in familial disputes among displaced individuals from Hama province, led to the death of a faction member at Qorah Tabah Village, Shira district, due to injuries sustained in the violence. This incident underscores the ongoing security chaos in territories under Turkish-backed factions’ control.

Pattern of Violence

The death is not an isolated incident. On the preceding day, four other members of the same faction were injured under similar circumstances in Qarah Tabah Village. On January 10, further violence erupted in the ‘Euphrates Shield’ area. An Al-Moatassem Division member was fatally shot at a checkpoint controlled by Al-Hamza Division in A’zaz City. In the ensuing chaos, random gunfire from the victim’s family claimed a civilian’s life and injured three others, including a National Army member.

Human Rights in Syria: A Bleak Picture

The Human Rights Watch’s annual report on Syria’s human rights situation paints a grim picture. It confirms severe violations and hardships due to the conflict, economic decline, and rampant insecurity. The report highlights arbitrary arrests, forced disappearances, maltreatment, and illegal property confiscation by Syrian regime security forces and militias. It also points to indiscriminate attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure by Syrian-Russian military forces in Idlib and western Aleppo.

Violations by Various Factions

The report details violations committed by different factions of the Syrian National Army and the Military Police. It also reports arbitrary detentions by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and instances of child recruitment in SDF areas. The conflict between Turkey and the PYD Administration over water and the dire humanitarian situation in Syria, including widespread poverty, food insecurity, malnutrition, and the deportation of Syrians by Turkey and Lebanon, are also discussed. The report criticizes Syria’s re-inclusion into the League of Arab States without demanding accountability or reform and highlights the lack of progress in the UN-led peace process. It also mentions continued military and financial support from Russia, Turkey, the United States, and Iran to warring factions.