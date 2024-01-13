en English
Syria

Syrian Unrest: Factional Violence Escalates Amidst Rampant Human Rights Violations

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Syrian Unrest: Factional Violence Escalates Amidst Rampant Human Rights Violations

Recent unrest has been reported in the Afrin countryside, northwest Aleppo, Syria, where internal armed conflicts within the Turkish-backed ‘Al-Sultan Murad’ Faction have escalated. The skirmishes, rooted in familial disputes among displaced individuals from Hama province, led to the death of a faction member at Qorah Tabah Village, Shira district, due to injuries sustained in the violence. This incident underscores the ongoing security chaos in territories under Turkish-backed factions’ control.

Pattern of Violence

The death is not an isolated incident. On the preceding day, four other members of the same faction were injured under similar circumstances in Qarah Tabah Village. On January 10, further violence erupted in the ‘Euphrates Shield’ area. An Al-Moatassem Division member was fatally shot at a checkpoint controlled by Al-Hamza Division in A’zaz City. In the ensuing chaos, random gunfire from the victim’s family claimed a civilian’s life and injured three others, including a National Army member.

Human Rights in Syria: A Bleak Picture

The Human Rights Watch’s annual report on Syria’s human rights situation paints a grim picture. It confirms severe violations and hardships due to the conflict, economic decline, and rampant insecurity. The report highlights arbitrary arrests, forced disappearances, maltreatment, and illegal property confiscation by Syrian regime security forces and militias. It also points to indiscriminate attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure by Syrian-Russian military forces in Idlib and western Aleppo.

Violations by Various Factions

The report details violations committed by different factions of the Syrian National Army and the Military Police. It also reports arbitrary detentions by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and instances of child recruitment in SDF areas. The conflict between Turkey and the PYD Administration over water and the dire humanitarian situation in Syria, including widespread poverty, food insecurity, malnutrition, and the deportation of Syrians by Turkey and Lebanon, are also discussed. The report criticizes Syria’s re-inclusion into the League of Arab States without demanding accountability or reform and highlights the lack of progress in the UN-led peace process. It also mentions continued military and financial support from Russia, Turkey, the United States, and Iran to warring factions.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

