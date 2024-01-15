en English
Syrian Textile Industry Leaps Forward: MOTEX Khan al-Harir Exhibition Concludes Successfully

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Syrian Textile Industry Leaps Forward: MOTEX Khan al-Harir Exhibition Concludes Successfully

The MOTEX Khan al-Harir exhibition, a prominent event in the spheres of fashion, fabrics, and textile, concluded successfully after a four-day run. Over 400 national companies participated in the event, which took place at the Fairgrounds in the Damascus countryside. The exhibition served as a platform for these companies to showcase their products, leading to the signing of numerous export contracts.

Successful Exhibition and Promising Contracts

The event was deemed a resounding success, with all participating companies managing to secure export contracts, particularly for children’s clothing. The exhibition facilitated vital trade relationships between Syrian companies and businessmen from Arab and friendly nations, thereby boosting the export of textile products. The signing of these contracts is expected to have significant implications for the Syrian textile industry, as it opens new avenues for the export of local products.

Implications for the Syrian Textile Industry

The exhibition’s success is a testament to the vitality and resilience of the Syrian textile industry. Ghazwan al-Masry, the head of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Industry, confirmed this success, noting that all participants were able to secure export contracts. This event is a strong indicator of the Syrian textile industry’s potential, and the securing of these contracts could lead to a significant boost in the industry’s export capacity.

Meeting Objectives and Future Prospects

Ragheed Al-Halabi, the head of the Syrian Association of Clothing and Textile Exporters, acknowledged the exhibition’s success in meeting its objectives. By providing a platform for the signing of export contracts, the exhibition has fulfilled its primary purpose. As the Syrian textile industry continues to grow and evolve, events like the MOTEX Khan al-Harir exhibition will undoubtedly play a crucial role in fostering international trade relationships and promoting Syrian products on the global stage.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

