en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Syria Extends U.N. Authorization for Aid Delivery via Bab al-Hawa Crossing

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Syria Extends U.N. Authorization for Aid Delivery via Bab al-Hawa Crossing

In a crucial move, Syria has extended the authorization for the United Nations to use the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey for aid delivery to its rebel-controlled northwest region. The six-month extension, effective until mid-July 2024, comes at a critical time as the country faces worsening living conditions, exacerbated by the harsh winter months. This decision ensures the continuity of vital humanitarian aid to over 4 million residents, many of whom are displaced individuals from the ongoing Syrian conflict that began in March 2011.

Life-saving Aid for Millions

The Bab al-Hawa crossing has been a lifeline for millions in northwest Syria since 2014, with the United Nations relying on this passage to deliver crucial aid. The region, currently under rebel control, is home to over 4 million inhabitants. The U.N. statistics paint a grim picture of the situation, with 90% of the Syrian population living in poverty and more than 12 million people lacking regular access to sufficient food. The extension of this authorization comes as a beacon of hope for these struggling individuals.

From Four Crossing Points to One

The U.N. Security Council had initially authorized aid deliveries through four crossing points. However, over the years, this number has been whittled down to just one – the Bab al-Hawa crossing. This solitary access point has become the primary conduit for the delivery of much-needed food, medicine, and other basic necessities to the people in the rebel-held northwest region of Syria.

Future of Humanitarian Aid in Syria

Despite the six-month extension, the future of humanitarian aid in Syria remains uncertain. Talks are ongoing between the U.N. and Damascus to potentially extend the authorization indefinitely. The Assad regime, however, prefers aid deliveries to pass through government-controlled areas, raising concerns about the uninterrupted flow of aid in the future. Regardless of the challenges, the extension of the authorization for using the Bab al-Hawa crossing is a vital step in ensuring the continued support for the millions in need in Syria.

0
Human Rights Syria
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
23 mins ago
DNA Evidence Exonerates Man on Death Row: A Call for Reform in Missouri's Justice System
In the throes of an imperfect justice system, the case of Marcellus Williams stands as a stark reminder of the critical flaws that result in wrongful convictions. Williams, an innocent man, has languished on death row in Missouri for over two decades, convicted of a murder he did not commit. The linchpin of his conviction?
DNA Evidence Exonerates Man on Death Row: A Call for Reform in Missouri's Justice System
František Janouch: A Life Dedicated to Science and Freedom
41 mins ago
František Janouch: A Life Dedicated to Science and Freedom
Kristen Stewart Speaks Candidly on Sexuality and Public Scrutiny
43 mins ago
Kristen Stewart Speaks Candidly on Sexuality and Public Scrutiny
Freedom of Speech Under Fire: Finnish Lawmaker Päivi Räsänen's Legal Struggles
29 mins ago
Freedom of Speech Under Fire: Finnish Lawmaker Päivi Räsänen's Legal Struggles
Slovakia's Health Minister Revokes Gender Transition Guidelines: A Blow to the LGBTQ Community
31 mins ago
Slovakia's Health Minister Revokes Gender Transition Guidelines: A Blow to the LGBTQ Community
Samaritan's Purse Airlifts Trauma Kits to Aid Emergency Response
35 mins ago
Samaritan's Purse Airlifts Trauma Kits to Aid Emergency Response
Latest Headlines
World News
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
31 seconds
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
32 seconds
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
2 mins
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
2 mins
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
3 mins
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
3 mins
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
3 mins
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
3 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
5 mins
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app