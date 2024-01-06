SOHR Calls for Release of Detainees Amidst Spike in Arrests and Kidnappings in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has issued a fervent appeal for the immediate release of detainees and for clarity on the fate of kidnapped individuals in Syria. SOHR’s 2023 report documented the arbitrary arrest of 2,467 people, including 62 women and 16 children. The reported figures also include the kidnapping of 428 individuals, comprising of 19 women and 43 children.

Arrests and Kidnappings: Behind the Numbers

Arrests have been executed on various charges such as evading conscription, communication with foreign bodies, and cybercrimes. The arrests have traversed areas governed by different factions, including the Syrian regime, the Autonomous Administration, Ankara-backed factions, and opposition groups. The SOHR’s report also unveiled the death of 53 individuals due to torture in Syrian prisons within the year.

Unraveling The Motives

The organization has tracked kidnappings across the country, attributing the alarming numbers to ransom-seeking in the midst of widespread security chaos. The SOHR emphasizes the necessity of upholding international accords and implores the international community to intensify efforts to unveil the fate of the kidnapped and detained individuals.

Addressing The Issue: A Call to Action

Alongside the immediate release of detainees, the SOHR is pushing for the responsible parties to be held accountable. The organization warns against the misuse of counter-terrorism laws as a justification for arbitrary arrests. Importantly, it stresses the need to address the issue of detainees and the profound suffering of their families. The call to action ends with a plea for a concerted international effort to alleviate the human rights crisis in Syria.