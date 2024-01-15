en English
Agriculture

Ras al-Ain Grapples with Soaring Vegetable Prices

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Ras al-Ain Grapples with Soaring Vegetable Prices

Vegetable prices in Ras al-Ain, a city in northwest al-Hasakah, have seen a dramatic surge, with some costs doubling over the past month. The predominantly agricultural city, with a population of 115,000, is feeling the sting of this sudden rise. Many residents, earning a meager two US dollars per day, are finding it increasingly difficult to afford basic vegetables like tomatoes, eggplants, potatoes, onions, and zucchinis. The escalating prices have resulted in families being forced to settle for cheaper, lower-quality leftover vegetables that can only be consumed immediately.

Import Reliance and Fluctuating Currencies

The winter season’s reliance on vegetable imports from Turkey has been a major contributor to the price increase. High costs of transportation, unloading, and customs have further inflated the prices. The devaluation of the Syrian pound and the city’s proximity to Turkey add more layers of complexity to the situation. Vegetables are purchased in Turkish currency from traders and sold in Syrian pounds, significantly reducing profit margins for local shop owners.

Challenges in Local Production

Despite Ras al-Ain’s fertile soil, the region faces significant hurdles in its agricultural production. The lack of plastic greenhouses and official support has limited the cultivation of various crops. This limitation is felt more acutely during the winter months when the city relies heavily on imported goods. The current situation underscores the need for infrastructural improvements and official backing to boost local agricultural production and reduce dependence on imports, thereby stabilizing prices.

Impact on the Local Population

The price spike has brought about a shift in the consumption habits of local families. The once affordable and staple vegetables have now become an unattainable luxury for many. This has had a significant impact on the dietary habits and nutritional intake of the local population, particularly those living below the poverty line or with limited income. The declining sales also reflect the adverse effects on local shop owners, further straining the city’s economy.

Agriculture Economy Syria
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

