Obituary

Prominent Syrian Dissident ‘The Syrian Mandela’ Riad Turk Passes Away at 93

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
Prominent Syrian dissident Riad Turk, often compared to Nelson Mandela for his relentless struggle against his country’s government, has passed away at 93 in France, surrounded by his family. His daughter, Khuzama Turk, confirmed his peaceful death and his satisfaction with the legacy he leaves behind.

The Syrian Mandela

France’s ambassador to Syria, Brigitte Curmi, paid tribute to Turk, dubbing him ‘The Syrian Mandela.’ She expressed optimism that his dreams for a free and democratic Syria would continue to inspire future generations.

(Read Also: Turkey Captures Daesh Battalion Leader in Aleppo, Thwarts Major Attack)

A Lifetime of Advocacy

Riad Turk, a significant figure in Syria’s political opposition, was the head of the Syrian Communist Party – Political Bureau, later renamed the Syrian Democratic People’s Party after being outlawed. He endured a total of 17 years in prison under both Hafez al-Assad and his son Bashar al-Assad, often without a trial. After his last release in 2002, he lived in hiding until his escape to France in 2018.

(Read Also: Hezbollah Confirms Death of Three Fighters in Southern Lebanon)

A Legacy of Resistance

Turk was a staunch supporter of the peaceful protests against the Syrian government that began in 2011. He was associated with the Syrian National Council, which represented various opposition factions. His advocacy was always clear: a peaceful, inclusive revolution to overthrow the Assad regime. His death has elicited recognition from several Syrian opposition figures, including author Yassin Al-Haj Saleh, who hailed Turk as a key proponent of democracy in Syria. The Syrian conflict, which Turk staunchly opposed, has resulted in over half a million deaths and displaced millions, attracting foreign armies, militias, and extremists.

Obituary Syria
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

