Syria

Patriarch John X Prays for Peace in Syria and the World on New Year’s Day

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Patriarch John X Prays for Peace in Syria and the World on New Year's Day

As the world ushered in a new year, the Mary Cathedral in Damascus resonated with prayers for peace and prosperity, initiated by Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East for the Greek Orthodox Church. In a divine mass held on New Year’s Day, the Patriarch offered prayers for Syria—a nation beleaguered by an embargo and war—and its citizens, military, and leadership. His prayers also extended to the people living in occupied Palestine and for peace across the globe.

A New Year’s Prayer for Syria

In the serene confines of the Mary Cathedral, a powerful plea for peace was voiced. Patriarch John X steered the divine mass on New Year’s Day, his words echoing through the sacred space, reaching hearts far beyond. His prayers sought divine protection for Syria, a country that has borne the brunt of war and an embargo. The Patriarch’s fervent hope was for the restoration of security and prosperity in the country, a wish nurtured by countless Syrians.

Prayers for Occupied Palestine and Global Peace

While the Patriarch’s prayers were deeply rooted in the Syrian soil, they also branched out, touching the lives of people living in occupied Palestine. Patriarch John X extended his prayers to them, underscoring the interconnectedness of human suffering and the shared hope for peace. His appeal transcended national boundaries, reaching out into the world, calling for a collective embrace of peace and harmony.

Religious Leaders on New Year’s Day

On the same day, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, celebrated a Mass in Jerusalem. He touched upon the courage and madness of peace, inspiring Christians of the Holy Land to make a difference. Meanwhile, Pope Francis delivered his first Angelus of the new year, urging Catholics to entrust 2024 to Mary, the Mother of God. This call to consecration was a gentle reminder of Mary’s role as the conduit chosen by God for the birth of Christ.

Syria
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

