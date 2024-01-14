Ongoing Arrest Campaigns by Syrian Regime Security Forces Target Civilians

Regime security forces in Syria have embarked on a series of arrests across different cities, reflecting a recurring pattern of civilian targeting within areas under their control. In Daraa countryside, near the Jordan border, a civilian in his thirties was arrested on charges of espionage for Jordan and providing coordinates of drug dealers. The man, a father of five with an occupation in agriculture and livestock, was apprehended after visiting the Directorate of Civil Records in Daraa city. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

Incidents of Arrests Across Syria

In another incident in Rif Dimashq, a young man was forcibly taken from his home near Al-Dabas school by members of the military security. The reason for his detention has not been disclosed. Similarly, in Latakia city, regime forces, backed up by a heavy security presence, arrested a lawyer following his critical Facebook post about Bashar Al-Assad’s wife, Asma. He accused the heads of security services of acting as her servants. The lawyer, who also owns several gas stations, has been taken to a security center, and his fate is also shrouded in uncertainty.

Pattern of Civilian Targeting

These incidents of arrests serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing pattern of targeting civilians within areas controlled by the regime forces. The situation is exacerbated by the involvement of Iranian-backed militias. The civilians, drawn from a cross-section of society, face the ordeal of arbitrary detention, with reasons ranging from political dissent to alleged espionage.

Grave Consequences of Detention

The consequences of such detentions are often grave. The content reports the deaths of two civilians under torture in Saydnayah prison after being detained for 13 years. In another heart-rending incident, a political activist lost his life after 12 years of detention. The targeted civilians hail from areas controlled by regime forces and Iranian-backed militias, underscoring the egregious human rights violations perpetrated by the Syrian regime security forces.