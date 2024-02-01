Northwest Syria Earthquake: The Role of Cash Assistance and the Preference for US Dollars

In the wake of a debilitating earthquake in Northwest Syria (NWS), resilient households utilized Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) to address a myriad of needs. Despite this, a significant number still grappled with pressing unmet needs, a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by the population.

Cash Assistance and Market Resilience

Amidst the wreckage, the MPCA was a lifeline, used for purchasing food, clothing, blankets, hygiene products, and even for repaying debts and obtaining medical services. Remarkably, households reported no access difficulties to goods and services, signaling a resilient market in the face of adversity.

Preference for US Dollars

While the assistance was invaluable, the preference for receiving cash in US dollars over Turkish lira was palpable among households. Fears of the lira's depreciation underpinned this preference, reflecting the economic uncertainties that loom even in the face of natural disasters.

Smooth Distribution and Accountability

The distribution of cash assistance was largely seamless, with minimal issues regarding protection, corruption, or community tensions. This success demonstrates a strong adherence to the principles of Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP), a testament to the diligent efforts of those delivering aid.

Strategic Humanitarian Response

The increase in cash assistance in NWS is part of a strategic humanitarian response designed to cope with the unreliable delivery of cross-border aid in-kind. It provides households with the freedom to allocate funds based on their specific needs, a crucial aspect in times of crisis.

Evaluating Impact and Reducing Risks

Regular post-distribution monitoring (PDM) is conducted by implementing organizations to assess the impact, address common issues, and reduce risks. The NWS Cash Working Group (CWG), in collaboration with REACH and other partners, is spearheading efforts to consolidate PDM data. This consolidation aims to evaluate the collective impact and enhance the effectiveness of cash assistance programs, a crucial step in improving the lives of those affected.