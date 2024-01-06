en English
Syria

Multiple Fatalities Reported Across Syria Amidst Clashes and Incidents

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has documented a series of deadly incidents across Syria. These episodes of violence have resulted in numerous casualties, painting a grim picture of the country’s ongoing conflict. The incidents include a member of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) who was killed by regime artillery shelling at Al-Fatirah frontline in Idlib’s southern countryside. This incident underscores the tense situation in the region where the HTS maintains significant control.

Clashes and Casualties in Idlib

Further in Idlib, two members of HTS’s Talha Brigade were killed and two injured by a kamikaze drone at Maarat Al-Naasan, north of Idlib. The use of drone technology in this attack reflects the sophistication of the warfare tactics employed in the region. Idlib remains a hotspot for conflict, with HTS and regime forces frequently clashing.

Unexplained Deaths and Family Feuds

In Homs city, a civilian’s death under mysterious circumstances in the Al-Waleed neighborhood is under investigation by local authorities. The cause and motive behind the death remain unclear. Meanwhile, in eastern Daraa countryside, an individual associated with regime forces was assassinated by unknown gunmen in Al-Hirak Town. The incident has fueled further tension in the town, which has seen its share of violence in recent times. Moreover, a family dispute in Tafs City, western Daraa countryside, turned tragic when a young man killed his brother. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the societal turmoil that the ongoing conflict has wrought.

Drone Attacks and Frontline Fatalities

Another young man succumbed to injuries from a Turkish drone attack on December 23 on a print shop in Al-Qamishly City, Al-Hasakah. The attack, part of Turkey’s broader campaign against Kurdish forces in the region, has sparked international condemnation. Lastly, in Lattakia countryside, a regime soldier was killed by HTS artillery, and another was fatally shot by HTS snipers on the Kafr Mous frontline in southern Idlib countryside. These incidents underscore the perilous nature of the frontlines, where soldiers face the constant threat of enemy fire.

Syria
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

