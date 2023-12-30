en English
Syria

Israeli Airstrikes in Syria: A Deadly Blow to Pro-Iran Fighters

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:04 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:49 pm EST
Israeli Airstrikes in Syria: A Deadly Blow to Pro-Iran Fighters

The pre-dawn hours of Saturday witnessed a deadly wave of airstrikes in eastern Syria, which claimed the lives of at least 19 pro-Iran fighters. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) and the Syrian defense ministry reported that the strikes, believed to have been conducted by Israeli warplanes, targeted military positions near the Iraqi border, in Albu Kamal and its vicinity in the Deir el-Zour province.

A Growing Toll

The initial death toll was updated by the SOHR to include 19 pro-Iranian combatants, among them four Syrians and six Iraqis. Additionally, the strikes resulted in more than 18 individuals being wounded. The targeted locations included a weapons shipment from Iraq and an ammunition warehouse, hinting at a decisive strike against Iran’s military presence in the region.

While initial reports suggested the possibility of American involvement in the strikes, a U.S. military official denied any such claims. Israel, which typically refrains from commenting on specific strikes, has been vocal in its stance against Iran’s military presence in Syria, which has been in support of President Bashar Assad’s government.

The Broader Context of Middle Eastern Tensions

These incidents do not occur in isolation but are part of a broader context of Middle Eastern tensions. There has been a surge in attacks on U.S. forces in the region, with recent U.S. strikes in Iraq in response to a drone attack that wounded three U.S. military personnel. Regular cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah adds to the volatile situation. In a separate incident on Saturday, Israeli ground attacks in southern Syria’s Quneitra province, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, resulted in the death of two fighters linked to Hezbollah.

Syria
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

