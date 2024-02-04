Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Claims Life of Iranian Military Advisor

In the early hours of the morning, Israeli forces launched a missile attack from the occupied Golan Heights, resulting in the death of an Iranian military advisor, Saeed Alidad, in the southern outskirts of Damascus. The strike took place around 4:20 a.m., targeting multiple areas south of the Syrian capital. A Syrian military source confirmed this, adding that Syria's air defense systems activated in response, successfully intercepting and destroying several of the incoming missiles.

Target: Iranian-backed Stronghold

The Israeli airstrikes targeted the Iranian-backed stronghold of Sayyidah Zaynab near Damascus, leading to the loss of Saeed Alidadi, an advisor to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Alidadi, recognized as a defender of the holy shrine, was martyred in the attack. State media agency SANA confirmed the strike on Friday morning. The strike is seen as another instance of Israel's frequent assaults on what it perceives to be Iranian attempts to transfer weapons across the region and establish a stronghold on Israel's northern border.

Escalating Tensions

This latest attack underscores the escalating tensions and military engagements in the region. Israel has been regular in striking targets in Syria, viewing them as threats to its security. The strikes have intensified since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, with this being the second reported strike within the same week. Previous strikes have also targeted Iranian and Hezbollah forces in Syria.

Fallout: Loss of an Iranian Advisor

The death of Saeed Alidadi marks a significant loss for Iran. As an advisor from the Revolutionary Guard Corps, his demise could potentially impact Iran's strategy in the region. The incident has also led to the death of three pro-Iran fighters, further intensifying the conflict between Israel and pro-Iran groups in Syria.