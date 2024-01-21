Iran Pledges Retaliation for Israeli Missile Strike Killing Revolutionary Guards in Damascus

Five members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, including an intelligence chief for Syria, were killed in an Israeli missile strike on a Damascus building on Saturday. The targeted building was a site used by Iranian advisers aiding President Bashar al-Assad's regime. The precision-targeted Israeli missiles destroyed the building, which had housed Iranian forces, according to a security source. Following the attack, Iran vowed to retaliate, escalating the tension in the Middle East.

The Aftermath of the Attack

Rescue operations were conducted throughout the day by Syrian forces. Essam Al Amin, a hospital official, confirmed one fatality and three injuries from the attack. Syrian state media reported the Israeli aerial attack and claimed that Syrian air defenses had intercepted several missiles. However, the destruction of the building and the casualties tell a different story.

Iran's Response to the Strike

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, described the Israeli strike as an attempt to spread instability in the region. He asserted Iran's right to respond at an appropriate time and place. Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi echoed these sentiments, stating Tehran would not let the 'cowardly assassination' go unanswered. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also confirmed the loss of its five members and squarely blamed Israel for the attack.

Context and Implications

The Israeli campaign against Iranian military presence in Syria has intensified since an Oct 7 attack by Hamas militants from Gaza on Israel. This escalating conflict's repercussions have been felt throughout the Middle East, with increased violence in Syria, Lebanon, northern Iraq, and the Red Sea. An Israeli strike in south Lebanon reportedly killed a Hezbollah fighter and a Lebanese national, not two Hamas members as initially reported.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed faction, condemned the Israeli strike in Damascus but denied any of its members were hurt. Israel has not commented on the strike, maintaining its usual policy of silence on specific military actions in Syria. This incident, however, has raised fears of a potential escalation in the shadow war between Israel and Iran, a conflict with profound implications for the stability of the Middle East.