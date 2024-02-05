Fuel Crisis in Qamishli: Turkish Bombings Paralyze Northeastern Syrian City

The northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli is buckling under a severe fuel shortage, bearing the brunt of a crisis that has paralyzed local transportation and rattled the lives of its dwellers. The city's public transport buses and taxis have come to a grinding halt, leaving drivers like Sanad Abdul-Muati and taxi owner Yasin Ahmed grappling with reduced working hours and dire financial losses.

Behind the Fuel Crisis

The scarcity of fuel, an indispensable lifeline for the city, has been traced back to the recent Turkish bombings, as reported by Hawar news agency. These orchestrated attacks targeted vital facilities, resulting in oil and gas installations going out of service. The consequence? An acute fuel crisis that has left locals lining up at fuel stations and depending on the black market, where fuel is sold at exorbitant prices.

Ripple Effects of the Fuel Shortage

The crisis has not just confined itself to the transportation sector. It has seeped into the healthcare sector too, with hospitals struggling to stay afloat amidst material and technical difficulties. The lack of electricity and the indispensable need for constant fuel to operate generators have further compounded the crisis. The targeting of power facilities and the consequent outage of government electricity has disrupted the operational systems of hospitals, exposing them to harm.

Temporary Solutions and Future Outlook

An official source from the Fuel Authority under the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) has acknowledged the crisis. While temporary measures like importing gas from northern Iraq have been put into action, the city awaits repairs to the gas pipelines. However, the Turkish bombardment has disrupted several oil facilities, truncating the fuel supply crucial for energy, water, agriculture, and heating sectors. The city of Qamishli, thus, stands at a critical juncture, hoping for a swift resolution to the crisis.