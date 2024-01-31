Denmark's Ninth Contribution Boosts Syria Recovery Trust Fund

The Kingdom of Denmark has made a significant donation of DKK 18 million (approximately EUR 2.41 million) to the Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF), marking its ninth contribution to the fund. This recent commitment elevates Denmark's overall contribution to the SRTF to an impressive EUR 24.31 million since the fund's establishment in 2013.

Danish Dedication to Syrian Stabilization

The Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Lars Løkke Rasmussen, underscored Denmark's ongoing commitment to alleviating the suffering endured by the Syrian people. The minister fervently expressed Denmark's dedication to backing stabilization efforts in northeast Syria, focusing on providing life-saving assistance to the beleaguered civilian population.

Gratitude and Global Efforts

The Director General of the SRTF, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, expressed his profound gratitude towards Denmark for its steadfast support. He emphasized Denmark's significant role in improving the lives of countless Syrians through concerted and collaborative efforts. Khabbaz highlighted the transformation towards hope and resilience that the Syrian population has experienced, owing to the consistent international support.

Staggering Contributions

With Denmark's recent funding, the SRTF's total contributions have soared to EUR 334.56 million. This monumental sum represents the collective efforts of 12 donor countries, including Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Sweden, Finland, Japan, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. Notably, Turkey and Jordan are recognized as host countries for the SRTF, supporting the mission in their unique capacities.