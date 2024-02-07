Syphilis Cases Surge in U.S., Global Cancer Diagnoses Set to Rise, and Sedentary Work Lifestyle Increases Mortality

At the heart of a burgeoning health crisis, syphilis infections in the United States have surged to an 80% increase since 2018, making a disconcerting comeback after decades of decline. The recent CDC's 2022 STI Surveillance Report unveils over 207,000 reported cases, marking a new peak not seen since the 1950s.

Rising Tide of Syphilis

The surge in syphilis cases is not confined to any particular demographic. It is spreading across all age groups, with an alarming 3,700 cases of congenital syphilis reported in 2022 alone, leading to 231 stillbirths and 51 infant deaths. The rise is attributed to a complex web of factors including substance use disorders, decreased condom use, and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A critical shortage of Bicillin LA, the recommended treatment for syphilis, further fuels the crisis.

Disproportionate Impact

The impact of syphilis infections is disproportionately felt by Black Americans, Native Americans, and Alaska Natives. The spike in cases among these communities points to the harsh realities of social and economic marginalization. To truly address this epidemic, it becomes imperative for primary care physicians, emergency departments, community health centers, and correctional and drug treatment programs to prioritize screening for these infections.

Global Health: Cancer and Beyond

As the world grapples with the surge in syphilis, another health challenge looms large. The World Health Organization predicts that global cancer diagnoses will hit 35 million by 2050, a staggering 77% increase from 2022. Lung cancer remains at the forefront, followed by breast, colorectal, prostate, and stomach cancers. The rise is driven by a complex interplay of factors including obesity, tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and environmental factors such as air pollution. Despite the uphill battle, the U.S. has seen a decline in cancer deaths due to reduced tobacco use, earlier detection, and treatment improvements. However, disparities in outcomes persist across different populations and countries.

Lastly, a study published in JAMA Network Open presents a stark reminder of the health implications of our modern lifestyle. It suggests that people who mostly sit at work have a higher risk of mortality, a risk that can be mitigated with additional physical activity.