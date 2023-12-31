en English
Australia

Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:57 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:26 pm EST
As the world said goodbye to 2023 and welcomed in 2024, Sydney and Auckland were the first among major cities to kick off the celebrations with breathtaking fireworks displays. Over a million spectators gathered around the Sydney Harbor Bridge, their eyes fixed on the sky as the 12-minute spectacle unfurled. Meanwhile, in Auckland, after a day of light rain, the skies cleared just in time for the city’s celebration around the iconic Sky Tower.

Global Backdrop

But as the fireworks lit up the sky, they cast long shadows over a world grappling with ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. The celebratory atmosphere in numerous cities was tinged with a heightened sense of tension and increased security measures. The Sydney Opera House, usually a symbol of unity and culture, became a point of contention after its illumination in Israeli flag colors following a Hamas attack sparked protests.

New York’s Preparations

In New York, the annual Times Square New Year’s Eve event, a tradition etched into the city’s fabric, saw extensive security preparations. Despite no specific threats reported, the city took no chances, ensuring that revelers could celebrate the New Year with peace of mind.

France Gears Up

Across the Atlantic in Europe, France was preparing for its New Year’s Eve festivities under a cloud of increased security due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Yet, the spirit of celebration was palpable, with the focus on the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The night’s schedule was packed with DJ sets, fireworks, and a giant karaoke, a testament to France’s unwavering spirit. But the security measures were a stark reminder of the country’s recent history of terror attacks and the anticipation of the Olympic Games.

Precautions in Berlin

Meanwhile, in Berlin, the police presence was significant, and restrictions on firecrackers were in place – a cautious approach to public celebrations that mirrors the global mood. As the world ushered in another year, the celebrations were a mix of joy, anticipation, and a sobering acknowledgement of the challenges that lie ahead.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

