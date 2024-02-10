UNWTO Students' League 2022-2023: Celebrating the Next Generation of Sustainable Tourism Leaders

In a vibrant display of creativity, innovation, and passion for sustainable tourism, the UNWTO Students' League for 2022-2023 reached its thrilling culmination. High school and undergraduate students from Switzerland and Bosnia & Herzegovina went head-to-head, vying to promote rural tourism destinations through carefully curated Instagram accounts. The Grand Final, held in Madrid, Spain, saw Team Rose Brandis from Bosnia & Herzegovina emerge victorious in the High School category, while Teams VS-TIM and SHL shared the glory in the Undergraduate category.

The Quest for Tourism Excellence

The UNWTO Students' League is no ordinary competition. It's a platform that nurtures young talent, challenging them to devise inventive strategies to support rural development through tourism. This year, students were tasked with creating Instagram accounts promoting a rural destination in their home countries. The expert jury, comprising industry professionals and academics, evaluated their efforts based on innovation, feasibility, and potential contribution to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Team Rose Brandis from Mješovita srednja škola Travnik in Bosnia & Herzegovina stole the show in the High School category. Their Instagram account, @rose.brandis, was a testament to their deep understanding of the power of storytelling in tourism. By highlighting the unique cultural and natural attractions of their chosen destination, they successfully demonstrated how rural tourism could be a catalyst for sustainable development.

A Tie for the Top Spot

In the Undergraduate category, the competition was so fierce that the jury couldn't declare a single winner. Teams VS-TIM from Visoka škola za turizam i menadžment Konjic in Bosnia & Herzegovina and SHL from Schweizerische Hotelfachschule Luzern in Switzerland were named joint winners. Both teams showcased exceptional creativity, strategic thinking, and a commitment to sustainable tourism practices.

Team VS-TIM's Instagram account, @tim.visit, offered an immersive experience of their chosen destination, complete with virtual tours and interactive content. Meanwhile, Team SHL's @shl_travels focused on responsible tourism, emphasizing the importance of preserving local culture and environment.

Celebrating the Next Generation of Tourism Leaders

The Grand Final, held in partnership with the Universidad Complutense de Madrid, was more than just an awards ceremony. It was a celebration of the next generation of tourism leaders - young people who are passionate about making a positive impact on the world through sustainable travel practices.

As the UNWTO Students' League for 2022-2023 drew to a close, it was clear that the future of tourism is in good hands. These talented students have shown that with creativity, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability, they can help shape a brighter, more inclusive, and greener future for all.

In the end, it wasn't just about winning or losing; it was about the journey. Each team learned valuable lessons about tourism, sustainability, and the power of digital marketing. They gained new skills, made lasting connections, and contributed to a global conversation about the future of tourism.

As we look ahead to the next edition of the UNWTO Students' League, one thing is certain: the competition will be fiercer, the ideas more innovative, and the impact even greater. But for now, let's take a moment to celebrate the achievements of the young talents who made the 2022-2023 season such a resounding success.

From Bosnia & Herzegovina to Switzerland, they proved that when it comes to promoting sustainable tourism, they are not just leaders of tomorrow - they are leaders of today.