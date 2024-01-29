Swiss Startup Transmutex Revolutionizes Nuclear Energy with Thorium

In a bid to revolutionize the nuclear energy landscape, Swiss startup Transmutex, established in 2019, is pioneering a fresh approach to nuclear energy by utilizing thorium instead of uranium. With thorium being more abundant, safer to handle, and producing significantly less long-lived radioactive waste compared to uranium, this marks a significant leap in the nuclear energy sector.

A New Era for Nuclear Energy

Traditional nuclear plants rely on fissionable materials like uranium to sustain a chain reaction that generates heat and energy. However, this method yields plutonium waste, a substance hazardous due to its extensive decay time of 300,000 years and potential use in atomic bombs. Transmutex's revolutionary technology promises to circumvent these issues by incorporating thorium with a particle accelerator to create a fission reaction incapable of sustaining a chain reaction. This innovative process allows for the immediate shutdown of the reactor by simply turning off the particle accelerator, thereby preventing potential nuclear disasters akin to the notorious Chernobyl incident.

From Waste to Worth

Notably, the radioactive waste produced from thorium decays in just 300 years, a stark contrast to the waste from uranium. This advancement makes thorium a more sustainable and responsible choice for nuclear energy production. The concept, originally developed by Nobel laureate Carlo Rubbia at CERN, was revisited and further developed by Federico Carminati and Franklin Servan-Schreiber, the co-founders of Transmutex.

Path to Progress

With the backing of a recent $23 million Series A investment led by Union Square Ventures, Transmutex is poised for progress. The startup is currently collaborating with CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, and is in discussions with several governments to establish reactors in Europe and Asia. In particular, India has shown interest due to uranium supply shortages. Transmutex plans to construct its first facility in the next few years and is actively engaging with top-tier governmental institutions to form an international coalition to accelerate the development of its ground-breaking nuclear reactor.