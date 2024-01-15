Swiss Rail Line Tests Transformable Seating Solution on Trains

In a bid to cater to a diverse commuter base, Switzerland's Schweizerische Sdostbahn (SOB) rail line has embarked on a trial of an innovative seating solution. The testing is taking place on the Stadler FLIRT passenger trains, a choice that blends the need for passenger comfort and practical utility for bicycle commuters.

A Transformative Approach to Seating

The experimental seating design is a revolutionary approach to optimizing space. The four seats in the designated area can be utilized by all passengers when not reserved for bicycles. They are equipped with headrests and contoured backrests, ensuring comfort and convenience for travelers. However, the true novelty lies in its transformability. When the influx of bicycle commuters increases, rail line employees can fold these seats against the wall, thus vacating the space for bicycles. This transformation is signified by a bicycle symbol on the floor, indicating the area's dual function.

Additional Luggage Space

Not limiting its space-saving approach to bicycles, the SOB rail line has also incorporated a similar concept across the aisle. The area serves dual purposes, providing additional seating options for passengers when the seats are not folded. However, when the need arises, it can be swiftly converted into a luggage storage space. This thoughtful design consideration acknowledges the varying needs of passengers, enhancing their travel experience.

Cost-Effective and Practical Implementation

Perhaps the most laudable aspect of this innovative seating system is its cost-effectiveness and ease of implementation. The design does not necessitate modifications to existing trains as it capitalizes on the FLIRT car's current attachment points. This minimizes costs and facilitates a swift and straightforward installation process. The seating solution is part of a federally funded pilot project titled Innovative Flchenbewirtschaftung im Zug (Innovative Space Management on Trains). This project, initiated last month, is slated to run until December, potentially revolutionizing the way seating space is utilized on trains.