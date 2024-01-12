Sirius Aviation Unveils Hydrogen-Electric VTOL: The Sirius Jet Aims for 2025 Launch

The race to conquer the skies of the future has taken a significant leap with the unveiling of the Sirius Jet by Swiss startup Sirius Aviation. This hydrogen-electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, designed in collaboration with BMW’s Designworks and Sauber Group, represents a paradigm shift in aviation technology and sustainability.

Introducing the Sirius Jet

Designed to address urban congestion, enhance transportation efficiency, and minimize environmental impact, the Sirius Jet heralds a new era in sustainable aviation. Equipped with a hydrogen fuel-cell system, this VTOL aircraft generates electricity and water, with the latter being expelled through an exhaust system. It boasts 28 propellers and is hailed as the ‘world’s first hydrogen-powered’ VTOL.

A Collaborative Effort

The involvement of BMW’s Designworks and Sauber Group in the development of the Sirius Jet lends credibility to Sirius Aviation’s ambitious project. These collaborations, together with partnerships with Alfleth Engineering AG and ALD Group, have been instrumental in realizing the concept of the hydrogen-electric VTOL aircraft.

Models and Specifications

Sirius Aviation has revealed two models of the Sirius Jet. The Business Jet is designed for private use, accommodating up to three passengers and boasting a range of up to 1,150 miles. Its commercial counterpart, the Millennium Jet, can carry up to five passengers over a range of 650 miles. Both models are expected to reach altitudes of 30,000 feet and speeds of 323 mph.

Despite the rapid advancement of VTOL concepts, no such aircraft are currently in operation. Sirius Aviation aims to change this narrative by having the Sirius Jet operational by 2025. However, the company acknowledges potential regulatory challenges that could pose obstacles to this ambitious timeline.