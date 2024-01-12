en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Switzerland

Sirius Aviation Unveils Hydrogen-Electric VTOL: The Sirius Jet Aims for 2025 Launch

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Sirius Aviation Unveils Hydrogen-Electric VTOL: The Sirius Jet Aims for 2025 Launch

The race to conquer the skies of the future has taken a significant leap with the unveiling of the Sirius Jet by Swiss startup Sirius Aviation. This hydrogen-electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, designed in collaboration with BMW’s Designworks and Sauber Group, represents a paradigm shift in aviation technology and sustainability.

Introducing the Sirius Jet

Designed to address urban congestion, enhance transportation efficiency, and minimize environmental impact, the Sirius Jet heralds a new era in sustainable aviation. Equipped with a hydrogen fuel-cell system, this VTOL aircraft generates electricity and water, with the latter being expelled through an exhaust system. It boasts 28 propellers and is hailed as the ‘world’s first hydrogen-powered’ VTOL.

A Collaborative Effort

The involvement of BMW’s Designworks and Sauber Group in the development of the Sirius Jet lends credibility to Sirius Aviation’s ambitious project. These collaborations, together with partnerships with Alfleth Engineering AG and ALD Group, have been instrumental in realizing the concept of the hydrogen-electric VTOL aircraft.

Models and Specifications

Sirius Aviation has revealed two models of the Sirius Jet. The Business Jet is designed for private use, accommodating up to three passengers and boasting a range of up to 1,150 miles. Its commercial counterpart, the Millennium Jet, can carry up to five passengers over a range of 650 miles. Both models are expected to reach altitudes of 30,000 feet and speeds of 323 mph.

Despite the rapid advancement of VTOL concepts, no such aircraft are currently in operation. Sirius Aviation aims to change this narrative by having the Sirius Jet operational by 2025. However, the company acknowledges potential regulatory challenges that could pose obstacles to this ambitious timeline.

0
Switzerland Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Switzerland

See more
1 hour ago
Leica's Timepiece Endeavor: Introducing the ZM11 Watch
With a rich heritage in photography, German camera manufacturer Leica has unveiled its new watch model, the ZM11. The name ‘ZM’ is derived from ‘zeitmesser’, the German word for ‘timepiece’. The ZM11 signifies Leica’s ambitious stride into the world of horology, marking a cornerstone for the brand’s future watch designs. ZM11: A Blend of Precision
Leica's Timepiece Endeavor: Introducing the ZM11 Watch
INTEGRA Biosciences: Pioneering Advanced Liquid Handling Solutions
18 hours ago
INTEGRA Biosciences: Pioneering Advanced Liquid Handling Solutions
ABB Acquires Sevensense: A Leap Forward in AI-Enabled Industrial Robotics
24 hours ago
ABB Acquires Sevensense: A Leap Forward in AI-Enabled Industrial Robotics
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
8 hours ago
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
Groundbreaking Study Integrates Nonlinear Optics Into Electron Microscopy
13 hours ago
Groundbreaking Study Integrates Nonlinear Optics Into Electron Microscopy
World Economic Forum Shifts Focus to AI, Led by Sam Altman
14 hours ago
World Economic Forum Shifts Focus to AI, Led by Sam Altman
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
31 seconds
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
1 min
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
2 mins
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
2 mins
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
2 mins
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
2 mins
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
2 mins
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
Mark Butcher Expresses Concern Over England's Preparation for India Tour
3 mins
Mark Butcher Expresses Concern Over England's Preparation for India Tour
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
4 mins
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
9 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
50 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
56 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
19 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app