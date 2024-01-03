Scientist Turns Back the Clock to Unearth Life’s Origins

Craig Walton, a renowned earth scientist, has made history by becoming the first NOMIS Fellow at the renowned Centre for Origin and Prevalence of Life (COPL) at ETH Zurich. In a groundbreaking effort that pushes the boundaries of our understanding, Walton is reconstructing the geological conditions of our planet’s infancy to unearth the mystery of life’s genesis.

Recreating Early Earth

Walton’s groundbreaking research involves the construction of miniature planetary landscapes in glass jars, a method designed to replicate the early Earth’s conditions. This innovative approach, which combines the disciplines of earth and planetary science, aims to piece together the enigmatic puzzle of how life first sparked into existence.

A Childhood Passion Ignited

Interestingly, Walton’s fascination with geology was not born in a classroom or a laboratory. Instead, it was the rugged landscape of his native Scotland and his early engagement with the video game Pokémon that ignited his passion for studying the earth’s crust. This unconventional source of inspiration has led him down a path of discovery that could alter our understanding of life itself.

Unconventional Resources

Walton’s research is bolstered by the vast resources available at COPL, including access to vital samples of micrometeorites and cosmic dust courtesy of a partnership with ETH Professor Maria Schönbächler’s group. These invaluable materials might hold the key to understanding how extraterrestrial elements contributed to the genesis of life on Earth.

The Pursuit of Life’s Secrets

Walton’s fellowship, supported by the NOMIS-ETH partnership, grants him the freedom to explore high-risk ideas over a span of three to four years. His research seeks not only to decipher the chemistry of life’s beginning but also the mechanisms that allowed it to persist. This suggests that primitive life forms had to be efficient in resource usage and recycling—a salient lesson for our modern world.

While Walton does not anticipate fully unraveling the mystery of life’s origin within his fellowship tenure, he confides that the insights gleaned might also inform the search for life beyond Earth. While he speculates that extraterrestrial life—if it exists—might more likely resemble microbes than humans, Walton remains open to the infinite possibilities of the cosmos.