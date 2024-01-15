en English
Science & Technology

Revolutionizing Quantum Computing: Qubits Thrive in Dense Environments

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:31 am EST
Revolutionizing Quantum Computing: Qubits Thrive in Dense Environments

In a groundbreaking study published in Nature Physics, researchers have challenged the conventional wisdom that qubits—the foundational elements of quantum computers—must be housed in ultra-pure, sparsely populated environments to maintain their longevity. This new research, conducted by teams from the Paul Scherrer Institute, ETH Zurich, and EPFL, suggests a revolutionary approach to qubit design that could streamline the development of quantum computing technologies.

Qubits in Dense Environments

Traditionally, the focus has been on isolating qubits to prevent decoherence—the loss of quantum information due to environmental interference. However, the new study demonstrates that qubits made from pairs of rare earth ions such as terbium, embedded within a yttrium lithium fluoride crystal, can inherently guard against such disturbances.

Unprecedented Coherence

These qubits operate at distinct energy levels, rendering them ‘blind’ to the decoherence typically induced by surrounding single ions. This is a seismic shift away from established quantum computing norms, which held that qubits required isolation within ultra-pure materials.

Implications for Quantum Computing

Additionally, the researchers employed microwave spectroscopy to probe these qubits and discussed the potential of using optical laser light and X-ray light from facilities like SwissFEL or SLS for manipulation and measurement. The findings present a novel approach to qubit design, one that potentially bypasses the challenges of sourcing ultra-pure materials and could expedite the scaling up of quantum computing technologies.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

