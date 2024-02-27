Nomad St Moritz Design Fair Showcases Exclusive LEWIT Bed Sculpture Among Environmental Art

The Nomad St Moritz design fair, a convergence of art, design, and environmental consciousness, recently illuminated the Swiss resort town with its 13th edition. Highlighted by the unprecedented LEWIT bed sculpture by Draga & Aurel and architect Giuliano dell'Uva, this event underscored the blend of luxury and environmental advocacy in the art world.

Advertisment

Unveiling Masterpieces in St Moritz

At the heart of the fair stood the LEWIT bed sculpture, a testament to sophisticated design and architectural innovation. This piece, with its integration of transparent materials, Brutalist-inspired concrete, and glossy resin, reflects a daring approach to bedroom aesthetics. Its significant size and price reflect not just exclusivity but also the fair's dedication to showcasing unique, high-end art pieces. Beyond LEWIT, the fair presented a variety of works, from ceramics experiencing a resurgence in popularity to glass sculptures, emphasizing craftsmanship and natural materials.

Commitment to Quality and Environment

Advertisment

Founded by Nicolas Bellavance-Lecompte and Giorgio Pace, the Nomad Circle was conceived as an alternative to larger, more commercial fairs. With a focus on gathering significant collectors and emphasizing quality, the Nomad St Moritz edition also highlighted the importance of environmentally respectful art and design practices. Among the exhibits, Nives Widauer's 'Nine Female Saints of Glaciers and Ice Lollies' drew attention to the critical need for glacier and permafrost protection, marrying artistic expression with environmental advocacy.

A Fair Like No Other

Held in one of the world's most exclusive ski resorts during its busiest week, the fair attracted a sophisticated audience, fitting for its luxurious exhibits and environmental message. The choice of St Moritz, with its blend of natural beauty and upscale tourism, provided a perfect backdrop for displaying artworks that resonate with the themes of luxury, exclusivity, and environmental consciousness. The fair's unique setting in a raw, under-renovation hotel added an intriguing layer to the event, offering a stark contrast to the refined art pieces displayed within.

The Nomad St Moritz design fair, through its careful curation of exclusive art pieces and emphasis on environmental themes, not only showcased the pinnacle of luxury design but also echoed a growing trend in the art world towards sustainability. As such, it stands as a beacon of how art fairs can evolve to reflect broader societal values while continuing to celebrate the utmost in creativity and craftsmanship.