Fashion

Moncler Grenoble to Unveil Fall/Winter 2024 Collection in St. Moritz Event

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Moncler Grenoble to Unveil Fall/Winter 2024 Collection in St. Moritz Event

High-end fashion brand, Moncler Grenoble, has announced an immersive event in St. Moritz, on February 3, 2024, to showcase its Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The event is designed to reflect the brand’s essence, a fusion of high performance and high style, while offering a unique outdoor experience against the backdrop of St. Moritz’s breathtaking landscapes.

Moncler Grenoble: Defining Alpine Luxury

Moncler Grenoble, launched in 2010, is a line inspired by Alpine pursuits and targets active millennials with its high-tech performance apparel available throughout the year. The brand recently opened its first flagship store in St. Moritz, marking a new milestone in its journey and further establishing its connection with the mountain world.

An Immersive Experience in Ski Slope Fashion

The upcoming event in St. Moritz will feature a runway show inspired by the Grenoble line’s high-tech performance and design. This unique mountain experience aims to bring the global Moncler community together, building on the success of the first-ever Moncler Grenoble flagship in St. Moritz. The event will showcase the collection’s innovative design and excellent functionality, emphasizing the perfect combination of sport and style.

Trend of Fashion Brands Embracing Mountain Aesthetics

Moncler’s strategic focus on Grenoble aligns with the ongoing trend of fashion and luxury brands embracing mountain aesthetics. Through its captivating advertising campaign and the debut of the Grenoble collection, the brand exemplifies this trend, expanding its skiwear offerings within its lifestyle collections. The Grenoble line, with its high-performance products for on and off the slopes, embodies the duality of performance and style that defines Moncler.

Fashion Switzerland
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Fashion

