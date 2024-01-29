Longines Marks 70 Years of Conquest with Heritage Central Power Reserve Watch

To mark the significant milestone of its Conquest collection's 70th anniversary, Longines pays homage to its horological history by unveiling the Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve watch. Drawing inspiration from the classic Conquest model from the 1950s, the timepiece artfully marries vintage aesthetics with cutting-edge technology.

Design and Innovation

The Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve's true charm lies in its unique, central power reserve indicator. This innovative feature is composed of two rotating discs, adding a layer of complexity and aesthetic appeal to the watch's design. The watch is encased in a 38mm stainless steel case that sports a mix of satin and polished finishes, exuding an air of elegance and durability.

Performance and Versatility

At the heart of this timepiece is the Longines L896.5 automatic movement, which guarantees a substantial 72-hour power reserve. This robust mechanism is a testament to Longines' commitment to quality and horological innovation. The Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve comes in a variety of style options, with champagne, anthracite, or black dials, and black or grey alligator straps, offering style versatility for every watch enthusiast.

A Testament to Longines' History

This commemorative watch is more than just a timepiece; it is a significant token of Longines' enduring legacy in the watchmaking industry. The Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve is a fitting tribute to the Conquest collection's 70-year history, encapsulating Longines' commitment to innovation, quality, and timeless style. Available for purchase at $3,800 through the Longines official website, this timepiece is a worthy addition to any watch collection.